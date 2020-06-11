RJD celebrates Lalu Yadav's 73rd birthday as 'Garib Samman Diwas'

By ANI

PATNA: As RJD is celebrating its chief Lalu Prasad Yadav's 73rd birthday as 'Garib Samman Diwas', party leader Tejashwi Yadav on Thursday hit out at Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, stating that he will look after the poor while the state government is only worried about elections.

Tejashwi had taken special permission to meet the jailed RJD president, who is admitted to Rajendra Institute of Medical Science (RIMS) hospital in Jharkhand's Ranchi and extended birthday greetings. Lalu Prasad has been convicted in four fodder scam cases and awarded up to 14 years of imprisonment.

"Today is the birthday of RJD president Lalu Prasad Yadav. Our party is celebrating it as 'Garib Samman Diwas'. Lalu ji has always fought for the poor. We get inspiration from him. I took special permission to meet him on his birthday," the RJD leader said while speaking to media.

Cornering Bihar Chief Minister for ignoring the poor, he said: "Nitish Kumar was untraceable for 85 days. Poors and labourers were hungry but he was not concerned. He could not support them as he is only worried about the election and his chair."

"Today more people are dying due to road accident and hunger and not due to COVID-19. Who is responsible for these deaths? Let him (Kumar) worry about the election, I will take care of the poor," he said.

Meanwhile, Tejashwi took to Facebook and posted a picture of his meeting with his father and also wrote a letter expressing his feelings.

"Today, I have come to Ranchi to meet my father. Different forms of feelings are coming to my thoughts on his birthday. The thoughts are a bit distressed as he is struggling alone away from us. Whenever I have a look at the journey of my father's life, it appears wonderful and uncommon. Respected Lalu ji, fought to end all social anomalies of Bihar. Raised the flag of the rights of the poor and regardless of how odd the state of affairs got here, by no means bowed down, by no means compromised his ideas," he wrote.

"On his birthday, we will feed at least 73,000 poor folks, take away worries from their foreheads and will get Bihar out of this troublesome with inspiration taken from my father," he said.

Earlier in the day, the Janata Dal (United) attacked jailed RJD president by putting up posters alleging the latter of corruption and misappropriation of property.A list of 73 properties acquired by Lalu Prasad Yadav and his family using political influence was also enlisted in posters put by JD(U) in Patna.The poster further read: "The list of properties acquired by political muscle power is still being compiled."

Meanwhile, posters were also put up by RJD leaders, wishing Lalu Prasad Yadav on his birthday. The poster war between JD(U) and RJD has been going on since last year in view of the upcoming Assembly polls in Bihar which are expected to be held later this year.