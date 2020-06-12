STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Arson in UP’s Jaunpur as houses of Dalits burned, Yogi orders action

While four persons sustained grievous injuries, one of the groups also caused mayhem inside 14 other houses of Dalits.

Published: 12th June 2020 04:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th June 2020 10:25 AM   |  A+A-

Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath

Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath (File photo| PTI)

By Namita Bajpai
Express News Service

LUCKNOW: A brawl among children took a violent turn at a village in Uttar Pradesh’s Jaunpur district wherein over a dozen hutments of Dalits were set ablaze following a clash between two groups on late Wednesday night.

While four persons sustained grievous injuries, one of the groups also caused mayhem inside 14 other houses of Dalits.

The Jaunpur Police lodged an FIR against 58 people under various IPC sections and also SC/ST Act. The FIR also mentions the role of about 100 unidentified persons in connection with the clash.

Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath ordered the district police authorities to invoke the Gangster Act and impose National Security Act (NSA) against the main culprits, Noor Alam and Javed Siddiqui, for arson.

He also ordered strict action against the SHO of the local police station for failure to control the situation.

Besides sanctioning an ex gratia of `10.26 lakh from the Chief Minister Relief Fund, Yogi asked district authorities to provide accommodation to the victims under the Chief Minister’s housing scheme.

