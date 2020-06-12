STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Class 9 student held for double murder in Uttar Pradesh's Gorakhpur

On May 24, two cousins, Krishna 25, and Diwakar 23, were shot dead with 9 mm pistol near the Gorra river in Bargadwa village.

GORAKHPUR: In a shocking incident, a Class nine student has been held in a double murder case in Uttar Pradesh's Gorakhpur district. He was sent to jail amid a dispute over his real age.

The police had earlier arrested nine persons in connection with the double murder and after initial investigations, the class nine student was arrested on Wednesday night.

Circle officer Chauri Chaura, Rachna Mishra, said, "On a tip-off, police surrounded the area near the Dubiyari bridge and arrested the alleged accused. He has been booked under section 147, 148,149, 302, 120 B and 216 of IPC and sent to jail."

During the press conference on Thursday before taking him to jail, the police produced the Class nine student before the media, where he said he studied in Class nine and his age was 17.

However, Station House Officer (SHO) Jhangha police station Anil Kumar Singh said, "He seems to be around 20-years-old. His family has not been able to produce any age proof to show that he is a minor."

Earlier, during a press conference after arresting six accused of the double murder, on May 31, Superintendent of Police (SP) North, Arvind Pandey had said that the cousins were killed due to competition and animosity between two groups. They had two groups of social media and used to post photographs of criminals and movie villains.

For representational purposes
