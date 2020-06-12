STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
'Corona Mall' in Varanasi a one-stop shop for Covid prevention

This unique 'Corona Mall', in Sigra area of Varanasi, has all the items to guard against Covid-19.

Published: 12th June 2020 08:29 PM

By IANS

VARANASI: Wishing that face masks, sanitizers, hand wash or any other corona-related items are available under one roof! Head for Corona Mall in Varanasi, the parliamentary constituency of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

People consider it turning adversity into opportunity. Due to its unique name, this mall remains a topic of discussion across the city.

Ashok Singh, the Corona Mall operator, told IANS, "To allay the fear of corona in the minds of people, we have got the whole range of infection-prevention equipment under one roof. Earlier, people had to run for masks, 'gamcha', soap and sanitizers to various places to protect themselves from corona. To mitigate the problems, we have now changed our 'Chota Mall' into 'Corona Mall'. Unlike any other mall we have all the items required to guard against corona infection available in this mall."

He said the mall has been open for a week now and people don't have to fear overcrowding. People like it for they find at this place everything that is needed to protect oneself against corona, he added.

"High-tech machines such as tunnel machine, automatic sanitizer machine, thermal scanner and many other items are available in this mall which are effective in protecting people from corona," Singh said, adding that attractive masks, hand gloves, face covers and a large variety of sanitizers are available here. They include colourful and fancy masks for children as well as adults.

Avnish, a customer at the Corona Mall, said, "Earlier there was a lot of trouble getting masks and sanitizers. One would fear that the items might be fake but now in this mall all such fears are allayed."

Mukid, a Varanasi resident said, "In a very short time, Corona Mall has become quite famous. The best thing is getting all branded goods here which is helpful in fighting the virus."

