Defence Minister Rajnath Singh takes stock of India-China border situation

Mayank Singh By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A second Division Commander level talk was held on Friday in Eastern Ladakh after the Corps Commanders of the Indian Army and the PLA met in Moldo, Chinese side of Line of Actual Control (LAC), across Chushul on June 6. In total there have been five Division Commander (Highest Level Military Commander) talks till now since the standoff took place on the intervening night of May 5 and 6.



Latest assessments on LAC ground situation was done in New Delhi by Defence Minister after the military talks.



A senior Army officer informed, “The Division Commanders from both sides met near the Line of Actual Control and discussed the issues.” The Sector Commanders and the Battalion Commanders are also involved wherever the need is felt, he said.



The discussions are being held on location-wise issues. There are four locations in Eastern Ladakh under discussion namely the Patrolling Points 14 and 15 in the Galwan Valley, Patrolling Point 17A in the Hot Spring Sector and the Finger-4 along the Northern flank of the Pangong Tso Lake.



Defence Minister Rajnath Singh also met with the top military brass in Delhi and reviewed the situation. This is the second review meeting chaired by Defence Minister with CDS General Bipin Rawat and the Chiefs of Staff of the Army, Navy and Air Force. The last such meeting happened on June 8.



Although there have been reports of minor de-escalation from three Patrolling Points, the Finger-4 standoff remains the focal issue as both India and China continue with deployments as it is. The latest de-escalation started after the Corps Commanders meeting of June 6.



Another round of Corps Commander level talks are expected once the details of the troop de-escalation are worked out, said the sources.