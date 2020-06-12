STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Defence Ministry extends delivery period of all capital acquisition contracts in view of COVID-19

The decision has been taken due to supply chain disruptions arising out of measures put in place by the government to contain spread of the pandemic.

Published: 12th June 2020 01:12 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th June 2020 01:12 PM   |  A+A-

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh (Photo | Rajnath Singh Twitter)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Defence Ministry on Friday extended by four months the delivery period for all military equipment and hardware under capital acquisition contracts with Indian vendors in view of the coronavirus pandemic, officials said.

The decision has been taken due to supply chain disruptions arising out of measures put in place by the government to contain spread of the pandemic, they said.

"The Ministry of Defence has extended the delivery period for all existing capital acquisition contracts with Indian vendors by four months," a spokesperson in the ministry said.

In case of foreign vendors, the official said they can approach the Defence Ministry, which may consider cases on the basis of the situation prevailing in their respective countries.

The ministry issued an order saying the extension of delivery period of equipment and hardware will be applicable for the period between March 25 and July 24.

According to the order, no separate contract or specific amendments will be required for implementation of the new provision.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Coronavirus COVID-19 Defence Ministry
India Matters
For representational purposes
Reservation is not a fundamental right, says Supreme Court
People suspected of COVID-19 step out of an ambulance at Sir Ganga Ram City Hospital on June 11 2020 in New Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi/EPS)
Less than 1% of population infected, no community transmission yet: ICMR
False positive test reports land 20 individuals in isolation centre 
In some cases, the ink washes of because of household chores, while some times, the mark doesn’t go even after the quarantine period is over.
Not so indelible: Quarantine stamps fading away puts officials in fix

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Lockdown boat: YouTube videos help Kerala man's 'Musafir' set sail at last
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
COVID-19: Death risk higher in India women than men, study suggests
Gallery
From Matrix to Star Wars, many of us get some of these highly-popular Hollywood dialogues wrong. Popular memes and 'the Mandela effect' could be the most common reason for this to happen. Go rewatch these epic scenes if you still can't digest the fact tha
'What if I told' you have been saying these epic Hollywood dialogues wrong? Star Wars, The Lord of the Rings and more...
Union Home Minister Amit Shah has admitted that the government may have fallen short in dealing with the COVID-19 outbreak and migrants’ crisis and asked the Opposition what it had done so far. Here are a few campaigns carried out by opposition parties to
'What did Opposition do?': Here are some notable efforts by Congress, Left, other parties to help people during the pandemic
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp