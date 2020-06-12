Fighting COVID-19: Government mulling to discontinue Azithromycin on critical patients

By ANI

NEW DELHI: The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare is likely to withdraw the use of Azithromycin, which was being administered to severely ill COVID-19 patients in the intensive care units (ICUs), from the combination of Azithromycin and Hydroxychloroquine (HCQ).

According to a government official, the use of Azithromycin was not "much beneficial" on coronavirus patients.

However, the antiviral drug HCQ will be used both on moderate and severe COVID-19 patients.

The Union Health Ministry is likely to amend the existing COVID-19 clinical management guidelines issued by the central government.