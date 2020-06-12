STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Government mulling to include sudden loss of taste, smell as criteria for COVID-19 test

The issue was discussed in a meeting of the National Task Force on COVID-19 held last Sunday, but no consensus on the matter has been reached yet.

Published: 12th June 2020 04:24 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th June 2020 04:26 PM   |  A+A-

A worker cleans at makeshift 100-bed COVID-19 treatment center set up inside Patliputra sports complex, in Patna

A worker cleans at makeshift 100-bed COVID-19 treatment center set up inside Patliputra sports complex, in Patna. (File photo| ANI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The government is mulling to include sudden loss of taste and smell as a criteria for COVID-19 testing, sources said on Friday as India witnessed a surge in coronavirus instances with total caseload racing towards the three lakh mark.

The issue was discussed in a meeting of the National Task Force on COVID-19 held last Sunday, but no consensus on the matter has been reached yet. "At the meeting, some members suggested including loss of taste and smell in the eligibility criteria for COVID-19 testing stating that several patients have been reporting symptoms like these," a source in the health ministry said.

According to an expert, even though the symptom is not specific to COVID-19 as one may suffer from loss of smell and taste when they have flu or influenza, it could be one of the early signs of the onset of the disease and prompt detection may help in early treatment.

ALSO READ| COVID-19 patients treated worse than animals, says SC while rapping Delhi, Maha, TN, Bengal

The US' national public health institute the Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) had in early May incorporated "a new loss of taste or smell" in the list of COVID-19 symptoms.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research's revised testing strategy for COVID-19 issued on May 18, all returnees and migrants with symptoms of influenza-like illness (ILI) are to be tested within seven days of the onset of the trails.

All hospitalised patients who develop ILI symptoms and frontline workers involved in containment and mitigation of COVID-19 having such symptoms will also be tested for COVID-19 through the RT-PCR test, it said, adding asymptomatic direct and high-risk contacts of a confirmed case has to be tested once between day five and 10 of coming in contact.

Symptomatic ILI patients living in coronavirus hotspots or containment zones, all patients of severe acute respiratory infection (SARI), symptomatic healthcare workers also are eligible for testing as per the guidelines.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
sari COVID19 Coronavirus COID19 test criteria ICMR Centres for Disease Control
India Matters
For representational purposes
Reservation is not a fundamental right, says Supreme Court
People suspected of COVID-19 step out of an ambulance at Sir Ganga Ram City Hospital on June 11 2020 in New Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi/EPS)
Less than 1% of population infected, no community transmission yet: ICMR
False positive test reports land 20 individuals in isolation centre 
In some cases, the ink washes of because of household chores, while some times, the mark doesn’t go even after the quarantine period is over.
Not so indelible: Quarantine stamps fading away puts officials in fix

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Health workers seen inside the premises of Max Hospital at Patparganj amid coronavirus outbreak, in New Delhi. (Photo| Parveen Negi, EPS)
COVID-19 treatment inside Delhi's Max Hospital: ₹53,000/day for ICU
Apart from fire tenders of the company, the Army, Air Force, IOC and Assam Gas Company are trying to control the blaze from expanding to nearby areas. (Photo | PTI)
Assam oil well fire continues, 7000+ people evacuated
Gallery
The Tamil Nadu government has issued a notification as per the recommendation of an experts committee for changing the names of 1,018 places, including of many important places the capital. (Photo | EPS)
Tamil Nadu: Adaiyaaru to Saithaappettai, 14 name changes for Chennai residents to take note of
From Matrix to Star Wars, many of us get some of these highly-popular Hollywood dialogues wrong. Popular memes and 'the Mandela effect' could be the most common reason for this to happen. Go rewatch these epic scenes if you still can't digest the fact tha
'What if I told' you have been saying these epic Hollywood dialogues wrong? Star Wars, The Lord of the Rings and more...
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp