In a first, India's daily COVID-19 count crosses 10,000 as it becomes the fourth worst-affected country

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The daily tally of Covid 19 cases in India crossed 10,000 mark for the first time on Friday morning as 10, 956 new cases of infection were detected within a day.

This take country’s total confirmed infection figure to 2,97,535.

More worryingly, the daily death count has now reached close to 400 with 396 new deaths registered within a day. A total of 8,498 infected patients have succumbed to the disease across India so far.

The country has now overtaken the UK in terms of total confirmed Covid 19 cases and is the fourth worst affected nation in the pandemic after the US, Brazil and Russia, according to the global dashboard maintained by the US's John Hopkins University.

India now has an incidence rate of 207 per million while the testing per million stands are just above 3777—among the lowest in the most badly hit countries globally.

The test positivity rate in Delhi has now reached above 23, the highest in the country implying that more than 23 out of 100 people getting tested are being found to be infected in the capital.

For Maharashtra this rate is rate is a little above 20.

The testing per million rate in Delhi is above 13,000—more than thrice the national average—but experts feel that is simply not enough considering the massive growth rate of infection.

Overnight, a total of 3,607 new cases and 152 deaths were registered from Maharashtra while Delhi recorded 1,877 fresh cases and 101 more deaths—the highest overnight tally for the state.

Maharashtra, the state with the highest burden of infection in the country, now has a whopping 97,648 cases followed by Tamil Nadu which has 38,716 confirmed patients.

In Gujarat which has 22,032 confirmed cases—the number of dead due to the disease is the second highest in the country and stands at 1,385.

On a more positive note however, India now has more recovered cases at 1,47,195 people than active ones at 1,41,842.