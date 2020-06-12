Madhya Pradesh's COVID-19 tally mounts to 10,443 with 202 new cases

By PTI

BHOPAL: The coronavirus case count in Madhya Pradesh grew to 10,443 on Friday with 202 new patients being detected, 70 of them in Bhopal, the health department said.

Nine COVID-19 patients died during this period, taking the number of fatalities to 440 in the state, it said.

Since the lockdown restrictions were eased on May 31, the number of patients has grown by 2,354. Ninety people have died during this period.

Since Thursday, Bhopal reported 70 cases, followed by 50 in Indore, which is one of the COVID-19 hotspots in the country.

Three deaths were reported in Bhopal, two in Ujjain, one each in Indore, Burhanpur, Dhar and Rajgarh. No new coronavirus case was reported in 27 districts since Thursday evening.

While cases have been reported from 51 of the total 52 districts so far, five of them did not have any active cases as on Friday, the department said in its bulletin.

The number of cases in Indore, the worst-hit district in the state, rose by 50 to 3,972 and death toll to 164.

The Madhya Pradesh capital has so far reported 2,082 COVID-19 patients, of whom 69 died.

Coronavirus figures in MP are as follows: Total cases: 10,443, active cases: 2,802, new cases: 202, death toll: 440, recovered: 7,201, people tested so far: 2,41,461.