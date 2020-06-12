STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Madhya Pradesh's COVID-19 tally mounts to 10,443 with 202 new cases

Since Thursday, Bhopal reported 70 cases, followed by 50 in Indore, which is one of the COVID-19 hotspots in the country.

Published: 12th June 2020 11:07 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th June 2020 11:07 PM   |  A+A-

A patient being shifted to coronavirus emergency ward at LNJP hospital

(Image for representation) A patient being shifted to coronavirus emergency ward at LNJP hospital. (Photo | Anil Shakya, EPS)

By PTI

BHOPAL: The coronavirus case count in Madhya Pradesh grew to 10,443 on Friday with 202 new patients being detected, 70 of them in Bhopal, the health department said.

Nine COVID-19 patients died during this period, taking the number of fatalities to 440 in the state, it said.

Since the lockdown restrictions were eased on May 31, the number of patients has grown by 2,354. Ninety people have died during this period.

Since Thursday, Bhopal reported 70 cases, followed by 50 in Indore, which is one of the COVID-19 hotspots in the country.

Three deaths were reported in Bhopal, two in Ujjain, one each in Indore, Burhanpur, Dhar and Rajgarh. No new coronavirus case was reported in 27 districts since Thursday evening.

While cases have been reported from 51 of the total 52 districts so far, five of them did not have any active cases as on Friday, the department said in its bulletin.

The number of cases in Indore, the worst-hit district in the state, rose by 50 to 3,972 and death toll to 164.

The Madhya Pradesh capital has so far reported 2,082 COVID-19 patients, of whom 69 died.

Coronavirus figures in MP are as follows: Total cases: 10,443, active cases: 2,802, new cases: 202, death toll: 440, recovered: 7,201, people tested so far: 2,41,461.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Madhya Pradsh covid cases coronavirus COVID 19
India Matters
For representational purposes
Reservation is not a fundamental right, says Supreme Court
People suspected of COVID-19 step out of an ambulance at Sir Ganga Ram City Hospital on June 11 2020 in New Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi/EPS)
Less than 1% of population infected, no community transmission yet: ICMR
False positive test reports land 20 individuals in isolation centre 
In some cases, the ink washes of because of household chores, while some times, the mark doesn’t go even after the quarantine period is over.
Not so indelible: Quarantine stamps fading away puts officials in fix

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Health workers seen inside the premises of Max Hospital at Patparganj amid coronavirus outbreak, in New Delhi. (Photo| Parveen Negi, EPS)
COVID-19 treatment inside Delhi's Max Hospital: ₹53,000/day for ICU
Apart from fire tenders of the company, the Army, Air Force, IOC and Assam Gas Company are trying to control the blaze from expanding to nearby areas. (Photo | PTI)
Assam oil well fire continues, 7000+ people evacuated
Gallery
The Tamil Nadu government has issued a notification as per the recommendation of an experts committee for changing the names of 1,018 places, including of many important places the capital. (Photo | EPS)
Tamil Nadu: Adaiyaaru to Saithaappettai, 14 name changes for Chennai residents to take note of
From Matrix to Star Wars, many of us get some of these highly-popular Hollywood dialogues wrong. Popular memes and 'the Mandela effect' could be the most common reason for this to happen. Go rewatch these epic scenes if you still can't digest the fact tha
'What if I told' you have been saying these epic Hollywood dialogues wrong? Star Wars, The Lord of the Rings and more...
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp