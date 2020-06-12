STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Manipur: Two returnees flee quarantine centre to meet girlfriends, return with liquor, ganja

District Magistrate Armstrong Pame said the district authorities were running out of options to punish these youth as the jails were closed.

Published: 12th June 2020 09:02 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th June 2020 09:02 PM

One of the returnees with the liquour in pouches (Photo | EPS)

By Prasanta Mazumdar
Express News Service

GUWAHATI: Two returnees in Manipur escaped from a quarantine centre to meet their girlfriends and then returned after some time on a two-wheeler but with liquor, ganja (marijuana) and cigarettes.

The incident in the hill district of Tamenglong was reported via Facebook by none other than District Magistrate Armstrong Pame.

“… Several black sheep emerged among the returnees which frustrates all of us and bring bad names to all the returnees. Here are a few rotten apples in the society at Tamenglong quarantine centre. Two returnees escaped to meet their GFs and came back having collected their bike from home (and) with 8 litres of locally-made liquor as ordered by some quarantinees, 4 packages of ganja and cigarettes as demanded by one of the quarantinees; caught while being delivered,” Pame wrote.

He said he and his team were clueless on how to deal with such people and those “local thugs” supporting them.

“While your parents and relatives are excited that you are home and eagerly await your completion of Q period, why can’t your desire to consume these intoxicants be controlled?” the DM wondered.

Pame said the district authorities were running out of options to punish these youth as the jails were closed.

“No one wants to beat them up for fear of human rights violation. Even if we impose fine, you can easily pay it because you will recover by selling your supply at higher rates…” the DM wrote.

He said the state government had already facilitated the return of several thousands of people. He said the government was doing its best to provide them with food and shelter.

“We welcomed them, took care of their food, and stay although it might not be such a good standard but we all are doing our best in whatever capacity we can. The villagers donated whatever they could. Several individuals and the Church came forward with help. The volunteers cook for them and stay throughout the night to ensure their safety,” Pame further wrote on Facebook.

