NHAI becomes first construction sector organisation to go fully digital

To retrieve project data in a hassle-free way, complete project documents and correspondences will be stored in Digital format with GIS tagging and Unique Project ID.

Published: 12th June 2020 03:20 PM

Union Road Transport, Highways and Shipping Minister Nitin Gadkari

Union Road Transport, Highways and Shipping Minister Nitin Gadkari (File Photo| IANS)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: The National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) has become the first of its kind in the construction sector to go fully digital.

With the launch of cloud-based and artificial intelligence-powered big data analytics platform Data Lake and Project Management Software, the entire project management workflow of NHAI has been transformed from manual to online portal based.

"The complete project execution operations including 'workflow with timelines' and 'alert mechanism' have been configured. All project documentation, contractual decisions and approvals are now being done through the portal only," an official source from NHAI said.

In addition, the official informed, "Apart from forecasting delays, likely dispute and advance alerts, the system is likely to predict financial impacts of different alternatives based on the historical data. This will reduce a lot of disputes."

Through this digital push, NHAI is also hoping for eventually diminishing chances of litigation in future. It has a large number of arbitration cases pending with huge amount of claims and counter-claims, though the majority of cases are generic in nature.

To retrieve project data in a hassle-free way, complete project documents and correspondences will be stored in Digital format with GIS tagging and Unique Project ID.

