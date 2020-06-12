STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Policy change behind rise in number of COVID-19 containment zones in West Bengal: Official

An official said that earlier in the month, the city had 844 such zones but it rose by another 283 over the past few days, as the process for marking such regions changed.

Published: 12th June 2020 07:53 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th June 2020 07:53 PM   |  A+A-

Passengers board on a ferry as they flouting social distancing norms after the government put relaxations on the COVID-19 lockdown in Kolkata

Passengers board on a ferry as they flouting social distancing norms after the government put relaxations on the COVID-19 lockdown in Kolkata. (Photo| ANI)

By PTI

KOLKATA: The number of COVID-19 containment zones have more than doubled in West Bengal over the past few days, with areas earmarked under the category now numbering 1,907 -- up from around 700 a week ago -- following a change in the policy for identification of such territories, a senior official said.

He said that subsequently, the number of buffer zones have also increased in the state. A containment zone refers to a geographical area where COVID-19 cases have been found. The adjoining blocks of an affected area are marked as buffer zones.

Of the 1,907 containment zones in Bengal, 1,127 are in the metropolis, 210 in neighbouring North 24 Parganas, 106 in Purba Burdwan, 88 in Bankura, 76 in Howrah and 71 in Hooghly, the state government's website 'Egiye Bangla' stated.

ALSO READ| COVID-19 patients treated worse than animals, says SC while rapping Delhi, Maha, TN, Bengal

An official said that earlier in the month, the city had 844 such zones but it rose by another 283 over the past few days, as the process for marking such regions changed. "The increase in the number of containment and buffer zones should not be attributed to COVID-19 tally...just that the policy to identify an affected area has been modified," the official told PTI.

According to the amended rules, the administration, instead of earmarking an entire locality, is identifying houses, or housing complexes, a slum or a specific part of the road or lane, where a COVID-19 case has been registered.

"In these areas, lockdown norms will have to be strictly followed. The residents will have to abide by the rules and the police are keeping a close watch...Those flouting rules will face action," the official said.

Incidentally, the state government has extended the lockdown in West Bengal till June 30, but eased several restrictions as part of 'Unlock 1' -- the first phase of a calibrated exit from the coronavirus-induced lockdown across the country.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
COVID19 Coronavirus West Bengal lockdown Bengal containment zones West Bengal COVID zones
India Matters
For representational purposes
Reservation is not a fundamental right, says Supreme Court
People suspected of COVID-19 step out of an ambulance at Sir Ganga Ram City Hospital on June 11 2020 in New Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi/EPS)
Less than 1% of population infected, no community transmission yet: ICMR
False positive test reports land 20 individuals in isolation centre 
In some cases, the ink washes of because of household chores, while some times, the mark doesn’t go even after the quarantine period is over.
Not so indelible: Quarantine stamps fading away puts officials in fix

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Health workers seen inside the premises of Max Hospital at Patparganj amid coronavirus outbreak, in New Delhi. (Photo| Parveen Negi, EPS)
COVID-19 treatment inside Delhi's Max Hospital: ₹53,000/day for ICU
Apart from fire tenders of the company, the Army, Air Force, IOC and Assam Gas Company are trying to control the blaze from expanding to nearby areas. (Photo | PTI)
Assam oil well fire continues, 7000+ people evacuated
Gallery
The Tamil Nadu government has issued a notification as per the recommendation of an experts committee for changing the names of 1,018 places, including of many important places the capital. (Photo | EPS)
Tamil Nadu: Adaiyaaru to Saithaappettai, 14 name changes for Chennai residents to take note of
From Matrix to Star Wars, many of us get some of these highly-popular Hollywood dialogues wrong. Popular memes and 'the Mandela effect' could be the most common reason for this to happen. Go rewatch these epic scenes if you still can't digest the fact tha
'What if I told' you have been saying these epic Hollywood dialogues wrong? Star Wars, The Lord of the Rings and more...
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp