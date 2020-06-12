STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Railway coaches converted as quarantine facility centre ready for placement in 20 NFR stations: CPRO

These coaches can be used in areas where the states have exhausted the facilities and need to augment capacities for isolation of both suspects and confirmed COVID cases

Published: 12th June 2020 08:24 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th June 2020 08:24 PM   |  A+A-

Railway coaches being turned into isolation wards.

Railway coaches being turned into isolation wards. (Photo I EPS/Shriram BN)

By PTI

GUWAHATI: Altogether 315 railway coaches converted as quarantine facility for COVID--19 patients by Northeast Frontier Railway are ready for placement at 20 stations in the zone, a NFR spokesman said on Friday.

The railway stations for placement of the converted coaches as and when such requests are received are Agartala, Alipurduar Junction, Ambasa, Badarpur, Dibrugarh, Guwahati, Kamakhya, Katihar, Lumding, New Bongaigaon, New Cooch Behar, New Jalpaiguri, New Tinsukia, Rangapara North, Rangiya, Silchar, Mariani, Murkongselek, New Alipurduar, and Siliguri, he said.

The coaches can be used for very mild cases that can be clinically assigned to the COVID Care centres as per guidelines issued by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW), said NFR Chief Public Relations Officer Subhanan Chanda.

These coaches can be used in areas where the states have exhausted the facilities and need to augment capacities for isolation of both suspects and confirmed COVID cases, Chanda said.

These facilities are part of the integrated COVID plan developed by MoHFW and NITI Aayog, he said, adding that out of 215 stations identified across the country, Indian Railways will provide healthcare facilities in 85 stations.

In other 130 stations, the CPRO said states are to request COVID care coaches only if they agree to provide staff and essential medicines.

As per the guidelines of MoHFW, state governments would send the requisition to railways, which will make the allocation of these coaches to the state/union territories.

So far 60 coaches have been requisitioned in Telangana for Secunderabad, Kachiguda and Adilabad locations, while 10 coaches have been requisitioned in Delhi, the railway official said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Railway coaches quarantine coronavirus CPRO
India Matters
For representational purposes
Reservation is not a fundamental right, says Supreme Court
People suspected of COVID-19 step out of an ambulance at Sir Ganga Ram City Hospital on June 11 2020 in New Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi/EPS)
Less than 1% of population infected, no community transmission yet: ICMR
False positive test reports land 20 individuals in isolation centre 
In some cases, the ink washes of because of household chores, while some times, the mark doesn’t go even after the quarantine period is over.
Not so indelible: Quarantine stamps fading away puts officials in fix

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Health workers seen inside the premises of Max Hospital at Patparganj amid coronavirus outbreak, in New Delhi. (Photo| Parveen Negi, EPS)
COVID-19 treatment inside Delhi's Max Hospital: ₹53,000/day for ICU
Apart from fire tenders of the company, the Army, Air Force, IOC and Assam Gas Company are trying to control the blaze from expanding to nearby areas. (Photo | PTI)
Assam oil well fire continues, 7000+ people evacuated
Gallery
The Tamil Nadu government has issued a notification as per the recommendation of an experts committee for changing the names of 1,018 places, including of many important places the capital. (Photo | EPS)
Tamil Nadu: Adaiyaaru to Saithaappettai, 14 name changes for Chennai residents to take note of
From Matrix to Star Wars, many of us get some of these highly-popular Hollywood dialogues wrong. Popular memes and 'the Mandela effect' could be the most common reason for this to happen. Go rewatch these epic scenes if you still can't digest the fact tha
'What if I told' you have been saying these epic Hollywood dialogues wrong? Star Wars, The Lord of the Rings and more...
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp