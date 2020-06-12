STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Relaxation of labour laws after COVID-19 lockdown could increase child labour, say NGOs

The alliance -- Working Group on Women in Value Chains (WiVC) -- highlighted how relaxations of varying degrees adopted by a few states can lead to dilution of labour law.

Published: 12th June 2020 05:23 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th June 2020 05:23 PM   |  A+A-

child labour

For representational purposes

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Fearing that relaxations of labour laws following the lockdown may impact women workers and drive children to join the workforce, an alliance of NGOs have appealed to the government to review the legislations.

The alliance -- Working Group on Women in Value Chains (WiVC) -- highlighted how relaxations of varying degrees adopted by a few states to promote business operations and maintain steady output to drive economic growth can lead to dilution of labour law.

The organisations under WiVC include Save the Children, Sewa Bharat, CARE India, International Development Research Centre,  Society for Labour and Development, Oxfam India, Change Alliance and others.

The extension of working hours from nine to 10 or 12 hours a day, dilution of labour welfare measures such as occupational health and safety of workers, and suspension of inspection mechanisms in industries at some place can adversely impact women workers and affect children, the alliance said in a statement. "Dilution of monitoring mechanisms through tapered inspection may lead to increased incidences of exploitation and abuse of workers and see children join  the workforce," it said.

Migrant labour being a key driver of the urban economy, the lock-down has forced many to return to their villages due to the absence of employment and insecurity of income, resulting in increased vulnerability, exploitation and poverty, the statement said.

"Also, extended working hours will impact child-care as parents will be able to devote lesser time on education and wellbeing of their children. Reduction in welfare benefits for workers as well as their families, will negatively impact the wellbeing of women and children," it said.

The statement said that evidences show that all these factors will result in decrease in the participation rates of women in the labour market.

The WiVC has appealed to the government to restore the relevant provisions of labour laws to ensure the wellbeing of the workers in formal and informal sector, ensure commitment of state and businesses to adhere to internationally recognized labour standards and engage with suppliers to promote the safety and security of workers engaged in various tiers of the supply chain.

It has also appealed to the government to see to it that labour departments in states identify violations of relevant provisions of labour laws, including non-payment of wages and exploitative or unsafe working conditions and take action.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
COVID19 Coronavirus Labour lockdown Labour laws relaxation Child labour laws Save the Children
India Matters
For representational purposes
Reservation is not a fundamental right, says Supreme Court
People suspected of COVID-19 step out of an ambulance at Sir Ganga Ram City Hospital on June 11 2020 in New Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi/EPS)
Less than 1% of population infected, no community transmission yet: ICMR
False positive test reports land 20 individuals in isolation centre 
In some cases, the ink washes of because of household chores, while some times, the mark doesn’t go even after the quarantine period is over.
Not so indelible: Quarantine stamps fading away puts officials in fix

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Health workers seen inside the premises of Max Hospital at Patparganj amid coronavirus outbreak, in New Delhi. (Photo| Parveen Negi, EPS)
COVID-19 treatment inside Delhi's Max Hospital: ₹53,000/day for ICU
Apart from fire tenders of the company, the Army, Air Force, IOC and Assam Gas Company are trying to control the blaze from expanding to nearby areas. (Photo | PTI)
Assam oil well fire continues, 7000+ people evacuated
Gallery
The Tamil Nadu government has issued a notification as per the recommendation of an experts committee for changing the names of 1,018 places, including of many important places the capital. (Photo | EPS)
Tamil Nadu: Adaiyaaru to Saithaappettai, 14 name changes for Chennai residents to take note of
From Matrix to Star Wars, many of us get some of these highly-popular Hollywood dialogues wrong. Popular memes and 'the Mandela effect' could be the most common reason for this to happen. Go rewatch these epic scenes if you still can't digest the fact tha
'What if I told' you have been saying these epic Hollywood dialogues wrong? Star Wars, The Lord of the Rings and more...
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp