Retired IAS officer Surya Pratap Singh booked in Uttar Pradesh for spreading misinformation

The complainant mentioned in the FIR that the former bureaucrat had posted some content, which is inaccurate and insulting to the government.

12th June 2020

By IANS

LUCKNOW: A retired IAS officer, Surya Pratap Singh, has been booked for allegedly posting 'misinformation' on a social media platform relating government efforts to deal with the COVID-19 situation.

The case was registered with Hazratganj police station on Thursday night on the complaint filed by Subhash Singh, police outpost in charge, secretariat.

The complainant mentioned in the FIR that the former bureaucrat had posted some content, which is inaccurate and insulting to the government.

Singh tweeted that a senior bureaucrat, after a meeting with the Chief Minister, had scolded District Magistrates for proposing more tests for COVID-19. He also raised the question about the government's strategy of keep the number of tests low to show the low occurrence of COVID-19.

Abhay Mishra, Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP), Hazratganj said, "The former IAS has been booked under various sections for disobeying government order, crime committed with intent to cause fear or alarm to the public, conducting public mischief, statement intent to cause fear and alarm among the residents who may be induced to commit offence against the state and public tranquillity, disobeying public servant orders. Besides, section of Disaster Management Act and Epidemic Disease Act have also been included."

Mishra also said that the cyber-cell of the police will also assist the Hazratganj police in the case and relevant sections of the IT Act would be included after the probe.

Meanwhile, Surya Pratap Singh, a 1982 batch officer, said he was waiting for the police to arrest him.

"I am shocked and stunned at this action", he added.

