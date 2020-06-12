STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
SBSP chief Om Prakash Rajbhar, 65 others booked for lockdown violation in Uttar Pradesh

Published: 12th June 2020 10:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th June 2020 10:43 AM   |  A+A-

Former Uttar Pradesh Minister and SBSP chief Om Prakash Rajbhar

Former Uttar Pradesh Minister and SBSP chief Om Prakash Rajbhar (Photo | PTI)

By IANS

PRAYAGRAJ: Former Uttar Pradesh Minister and Suheldev Bhartiya Samaj Party (SBSP) chief Om Prakash Rajbhar and 65 others have been booked for violating lockdown restrictions here, police said on Friday.

Among other leaders booked were Janadhikar Party chief Babu Singh Kushwaha, Apna Dal chief Krishna Patel, Bhartiya Upekkshit Party chief Prem Chandra Prajapati, Bhartiya Manav Samaj Party head Ramdhani Bind, and 60 others.

The FIR was lodged at the Patti police station on Thursday.

According to IG, Prayagraj range, K.P. Singh, the FIR was lodged against Rajbhar and others under Section 188 (disobedience to order) and 269 (Negligent act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life) of IPC and 51 (A) of Disaster Management Act (2005).

SHO Patti Narendra Singh in his FIR stated that when police were busy in maintaining lockdown orders near Ramaipur Newada village, they saw that Rajbhar, Kushwaha and other leaders along with their supporters had assembled without having any prior permission from the police. They were holding meetings in Dhuai and Govindpur villages.

Later, the police officials sent back the leaders and their supporters and did not allow the meetings to take place.

