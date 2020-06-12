STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Steep rise in COVID-19 cases in Ladakh, 124 test positive taking toll to 239

Of the 104 cases, 69 persons tested positive in Kargil and 36 others in Leh district, the officials said while adding that Leh district had also witnessed 20 new cases on Thursday.

Published: 12th June 2020 10:07 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th June 2020 10:07 PM   |  A+A-

coronavirus, PPE, COVID 19

Representational Image. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

LEH: The Union territory of Ladakh recorded the biggest spike in coronavirus cases as 124 people tested positive for the disease during the past two days, taking the total number of cases in the region to 239, officials said on Friday.

While 20 fresh cases of COVID-19 were reported from the twin districts of Leh and Kargil on Thursday, 104 new cases were reported on Friday which is also the largest single-day spike in the Union territory since the outbreak of the infection in March, the officials said.

Of the 104 cases, 69 persons tested positive in Kargil and 36 others in Leh district, the officials said while adding that Leh district had also witnessed 20 new cases on Thursday.

One person had died of coronavirus in Leh, while 62 others were cured and subsequently discharged from the hospitals.

The number of active cases in the region stands at 176 -- 102 in Kargil and 74 in Leh -- and the condition of all of them is stable', the officials said.

Meanwhile, the Chief Executive Councillor, Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Council (Leh) Gyal P Wangyal on Friday convened a meeting in presence of Ladakh Member Parliament Jamyang Tsering Namgyal at Council Secretariat here to discuss the prevailing situation due to the sudden rise in COVID-19 cases in the district.

Heads of various religious organizations also took part in the meeting through video conferencing which discussed at length various issues related to containment of the coronavirus spread in the district, the officials said.

They said the issue of recent lapses in the handling of COVID-19 positive cases in the district came up for discussion, besides the need for strict implementation of home quarantine, especially by civil society in view of the limited reach and manpower of the civil administration and police.

The meeting strongly felt the need for a comprehensive standard operating procedure (SOP) as per the situation in the UT by involving all the stakeholders, the officials said.

Later, the CEC in a letter addressed to Ladakh Lieutenant Governor R K Mathur requested his intervention in the matter on priority for framing a comprehensive SOP by involving all the stakeholders at the earliest, the officials added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Ladakh covid cases coronavirus COVID 19
India Matters
For representational purposes
Reservation is not a fundamental right, says Supreme Court
People suspected of COVID-19 step out of an ambulance at Sir Ganga Ram City Hospital on June 11 2020 in New Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi/EPS)
Less than 1% of population infected, no community transmission yet: ICMR
False positive test reports land 20 individuals in isolation centre 
In some cases, the ink washes of because of household chores, while some times, the mark doesn’t go even after the quarantine period is over.
Not so indelible: Quarantine stamps fading away puts officials in fix

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Health workers seen inside the premises of Max Hospital at Patparganj amid coronavirus outbreak, in New Delhi. (Photo| Parveen Negi, EPS)
COVID-19 treatment inside Delhi's Max Hospital: ₹53,000/day for ICU
Apart from fire tenders of the company, the Army, Air Force, IOC and Assam Gas Company are trying to control the blaze from expanding to nearby areas. (Photo | PTI)
Assam oil well fire continues, 7000+ people evacuated
Gallery
The Tamil Nadu government has issued a notification as per the recommendation of an experts committee for changing the names of 1,018 places, including of many important places the capital. (Photo | EPS)
Tamil Nadu: Adaiyaaru to Saithaappettai, 14 name changes for Chennai residents to take note of
From Matrix to Star Wars, many of us get some of these highly-popular Hollywood dialogues wrong. Popular memes and 'the Mandela effect' could be the most common reason for this to happen. Go rewatch these epic scenes if you still can't digest the fact tha
'What if I told' you have been saying these epic Hollywood dialogues wrong? Star Wars, The Lord of the Rings and more...
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp