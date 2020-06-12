STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Unlock 1.0: Buses, trucks can ply on highways amid '9 pm-5 am curfew', says Centre

Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla said that the purpose of restricting movement of individuals during the night was primarily intended at preventing congregation of people.

Published: 12th June 2020 06:21 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th June 2020 06:21 PM   |  A+A-

Vehicles struck in a traffic Jam in Mathura on Thursday

Vehicles struck in a traffic Jam in Mathura on Thursday. (File photo| ANI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Movement of people will remain prohibited across the country from 9 pm to 5 am during the ongoing 'Unlock 1', but there are no restrictions on plying of buses with passengers and goods trucks on highways, the Centre said on Friday.

In a communication to all states, Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla also said that the purpose of restricting movement of individuals during the night was primarily intended at preventing congregation of people and ensuring social distancing, but not hampering supply chains and logistics.

He said that the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) had issued guidelines prohibiting movement of people between 9 pm and 5 am throughout the country, except for essential activities. Bhalla said that the MHA has noticed that some states and union territories (UTs) are restricting movement of people and vehicles on highways between 9 pm and 5 am, which is hindering their smooth passage.

"I would like to clarify that the purpose of restricting movement of individuals, except for essential activities, between 9 pm and 5 am, is primarily intended to prevent congregation of persons and to ensure social distancing," he said.

ALSO READ| Unlock phase 1: Fuel price hike causes trouble for commuters amidst COVID-19 crisis

"The restriction does not apply to instances of loading/unloading of goods (as part of supply chains and logistics); buses carrying persons and trucks and goods carriers plying on state and national highways; or persons travelling to their destinations after disembarking from buses, trains and flights," Bhalla said.

The Union home secretary said, accordingly, states and UTs are advised not to prevent such movement. He said that necessary instructions to this effect should be issued to district and local authorities. The nationwide lockdown was first announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on March 24 for 21 days in a bid to contain the spread of the novel coronavirus.

The lockdown was first extended till May 3 and then again till May 17. It was further extended till May 31. The lockdown is now restricted only to containment zones across the country and will continue till June 30.

A large number of social, economic, religious and sports activities are currently allowed to function, under what the MHA has termed as 'Unlock 1'.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
COVID19 Coronavirus Unlock 1 COVID lockdown relaxation COVID curfew Ministry of Home Affairs Buses lockdwon
India Matters
For representational purposes
Reservation is not a fundamental right, says Supreme Court
People suspected of COVID-19 step out of an ambulance at Sir Ganga Ram City Hospital on June 11 2020 in New Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi/EPS)
Less than 1% of population infected, no community transmission yet: ICMR
False positive test reports land 20 individuals in isolation centre 
In some cases, the ink washes of because of household chores, while some times, the mark doesn’t go even after the quarantine period is over.
Not so indelible: Quarantine stamps fading away puts officials in fix

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Health workers seen inside the premises of Max Hospital at Patparganj amid coronavirus outbreak, in New Delhi. (Photo| Parveen Negi, EPS)
COVID-19 treatment inside Delhi's Max Hospital: ₹53,000/day for ICU
Apart from fire tenders of the company, the Army, Air Force, IOC and Assam Gas Company are trying to control the blaze from expanding to nearby areas. (Photo | PTI)
Assam oil well fire continues, 7000+ people evacuated
Gallery
The Tamil Nadu government has issued a notification as per the recommendation of an experts committee for changing the names of 1,018 places, including of many important places the capital. (Photo | EPS)
Tamil Nadu: Adaiyaaru to Saithaappettai, 14 name changes for Chennai residents to take note of
From Matrix to Star Wars, many of us get some of these highly-popular Hollywood dialogues wrong. Popular memes and 'the Mandela effect' could be the most common reason for this to happen. Go rewatch these epic scenes if you still can't digest the fact tha
'What if I told' you have been saying these epic Hollywood dialogues wrong? Star Wars, The Lord of the Rings and more...
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp