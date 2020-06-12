STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Visiting Punjab from Delhi? COVID-19 certificate could be mandatory

Only medical staff and essential service providers will not need to have the COVID-19 certification.

Published: 12th June 2020 06:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th June 2020 10:34 AM   |  A+A-

Passengers undergo thermal scanning on their arrival at the Amritsar Railway Station to board a train in Amritsar Monday June 1 2020. (Photo | PTI)

By Harpreet Bajwa
Express News Service

CHANDIGARH: Fearing a spike in COVID-19 cases, the Punjab Government is considering making test certification mandatory for those entering the state from Delhi and has decided to go in for a stricter lockdown on weekends and public holidays.

Only medical staff and essential service providers will not need to have the COVID-19 certification.

In a video conference on Thursday, Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh said as the peak of the pandemic was still two months away, the officers should enforce a stricter lockdown. Except medical staff and essential service providers, others would be required to download e-passes from the COVA app.

The Punjab Police was told to implement the directions strictly and not allow any gathering of large crowds. Industrial establishments would be allowed to function as usual on all days. These stringent curbs could help delay the peak for as long as possible, the chief minister added.

CM Singh said that the number of cases in Delhi had reached alarming levels and on an average, 500 to 800 vehicles come to the state from the national capital every day.A final decision on curbs for those from Delhi would be taken after a review with experts.

Pointing out that many of those who had come from outside had not taken precautions and had not reported themselves to health authorities, tough measures would have to be taken as the spike was still continuing and was expected to escalate in the days ahead.

It was suggested that since it normally takes around four days for the virus to show up, those coming from outside should be tested after a week and in the meantime they should be asked to strictly home quarantine themselves.

The Chief Minister directed the health department to ensure strict application of CGHS rates. All data on availability of beds should be put in the public domain as there were complains that private hopsitals were overcharging.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Coronavirus COVID-19 Amarinder Singh COVA app
India Matters
For representational purposes
Reservation is not a fundamental right, says Supreme Court
People suspected of COVID-19 step out of an ambulance at Sir Ganga Ram City Hospital on June 11 2020 in New Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi/EPS)
Less than 1% of population infected, no community transmission yet: ICMR
False positive test reports land 20 individuals in isolation centre 
In some cases, the ink washes of because of household chores, while some times, the mark doesn’t go even after the quarantine period is over.
Not so indelible: Quarantine stamps fading away puts officials in fix

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Lockdown boat: YouTube videos help Kerala man's 'Musafir' set sail at last
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
COVID-19: Death risk higher in India women than men, study suggests
Gallery
From Matrix to Star Wars, many of us get some of these highly-popular Hollywood dialogues wrong. Popular memes and 'the Mandela effect' could be the most common reason for this to happen. Go rewatch these epic scenes if you still can't digest the fact tha
'What if I told' you have been saying these epic Hollywood dialogues wrong? Star Wars, The Lord of the Rings and more...
Union Home Minister Amit Shah has admitted that the government may have fallen short in dealing with the COVID-19 outbreak and migrants’ crisis and asked the Opposition what it had done so far. Here are a few campaigns carried out by opposition parties to
'What did Opposition do?': Here are some notable efforts by Congress, Left, other parties to help people during the pandemic
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp