Visiting Punjab from Delhi? COVID-19 certificate could be mandatory

Harpreet Bajwa By

Express News Service

CHANDIGARH: Fearing a spike in COVID-19 cases, the Punjab Government is considering making test certification mandatory for those entering the state from Delhi and has decided to go in for a stricter lockdown on weekends and public holidays.

Only medical staff and essential service providers will not need to have the COVID-19 certification.

In a video conference on Thursday, Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh said as the peak of the pandemic was still two months away, the officers should enforce a stricter lockdown. Except medical staff and essential service providers, others would be required to download e-passes from the COVA app.

The Punjab Police was told to implement the directions strictly and not allow any gathering of large crowds. Industrial establishments would be allowed to function as usual on all days. These stringent curbs could help delay the peak for as long as possible, the chief minister added.

CM Singh said that the number of cases in Delhi had reached alarming levels and on an average, 500 to 800 vehicles come to the state from the national capital every day.A final decision on curbs for those from Delhi would be taken after a review with experts.

Pointing out that many of those who had come from outside had not taken precautions and had not reported themselves to health authorities, tough measures would have to be taken as the spike was still continuing and was expected to escalate in the days ahead.

It was suggested that since it normally takes around four days for the virus to show up, those coming from outside should be tested after a week and in the meantime they should be asked to strictly home quarantine themselves.

The Chief Minister directed the health department to ensure strict application of CGHS rates. All data on availability of beds should be put in the public domain as there were complains that private hopsitals were overcharging.