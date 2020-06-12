STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Will get back land ‘occupied by India’ through dialogue: Nepal PM on Kalapani row

Oli’s comments came a day after his government tabled a constitutional amendment bill to include the disputed territories of Lipulekh, Limpiyadhura and Kalapani in the new political map of Nepal.

PM Narendra Modi and his Nepalese counterpart Khadga Prasad Sharma Oli

PM Narendra Modi and his Nepalese counterpart Khadga Prasad Sharma Oli (File Photo | PTI)

NEW DELHI: Nepal’s Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli on Thursday said his government will use diplomacy to get back ‘disputed’ land from India.

“We will get back the land occupied by India through holding a dialogue. India built a Kali temple, created an artificial Kali river and encroached the Nepalese territory through deploying the Army at Kalapani. The river defines the border between the two countries,” Oli said in the Nepalese Parliament.

Reacting to the tabling of the bill, the ministry of external affairs  said, “India deeply values its civilization, cultural and friendly ties with Nepal. Our multi-faceted bilateral partnership has expanded and diversified in the recent years.”

The MEA also noted that “India has extended all possible technical, medical and humanitarian assistance to Nepal. We have supplied about 25 tonnes of medical aid to Nepal including Paracetamol and HCQ, test kits and other medical supplies. We also ensured that there is no untoward disruption in trade and supply of essential goods to Nepal, despite the lockdown on both sides. India has also helped in the repatriation of Nepalese nationals stranded abroad on humanitarian grounds.”

The Nepalese Prime Minister had hit out at Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath for his remarks over the issue. “It is not appropriate to threaten Nepal in that way... This should not have been spoken by a chief minister of UP,” he said. “It is a deplorable matter if he spoke so.”

