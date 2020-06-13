STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

70 per cent of locust population eliminated in Uttar Pradesh's Banda district

Swarms of locusts entered the Prayagraj district on Thursday and destroyed standing crops in the farms.

Published: 13th June 2020 05:18 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th June 2020 05:18 PM   |  A+A-

Locust attack, pests, locusts

Locusts swarm above a mango tree orchard. (Photo| AP)

By ANI

BANDA (UTTAR PRADESH): Teams of Agriculture and Fire Department arrived Uttar Pradesh's Banda district on Saturday to contain the locust attack and were able to eliminate 70 per cent of the pest population.

"We were able to trace the locusts in Banda with the help of the teams of the agriculture and fire department. We have eliminated 60-70 per cent of the locust population. Hamirpur and Mahoba districts need to remain alert," said Dr Pramod Kumar, District Agricultural Officer.

Swarms of locusts entered the Prayagraj district on Thursday and destroyed standing crops in the farms. They also entered the city and attacked places that have greenery.

The desert locust is a species of locust, a swarming short-horned grasshopper. They are known to devour everything in their path, posing an unprecedented threat to the food supply and livelihoods of millions of people.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Locust attack UP locust attack Banda district
India Matters
Health officials collecting swab samples. (Photo| Ashok Kumar, EPS)
No sense of smell or taste? You could have COVID-19
6.2% of GDP required to fight corona, says ICMR
Sachin Tendulkar swinging the bat during a practice session. (File Photo | EPS)
When Sachin impressed Vengsarkar by facing Kapil Dev
Commuters rush into a BMTC bus without maintaining social distancing at the a bus stop on Ambedkar Veedhi Road in Bengaluru on Thursday | Nagaraja Gadekal
Late reporting behind spike in Bengaluru deaths

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Second wave of covid-19 "very real risk" as restrictions are lifted: Dr. Soumya Swaminathan
This mosque in Kozhikode reopens with hi-tech safety measures
Gallery
Lionel Messi returned without a beard and with a goal and two assists as Barcelona resumed their La Liga title challenge on Saturday with a thumping 4-0 victory over Real Mallorca. (Photo | AFP)
Lionel Messi evidently better than Cristiano Ronaldo on return fixture. Best pictures of Barcelona superstar against Mallorca 
Juventus reached the Italian Cup final on Friday after a goalless draw with 10-man AC Milan in the semi-final, second leg in Turin on the day football returned to Italy after three months away. (Photo | Juventus Twitter)
Cristiano Ronaldo's best pics from Juventus vs AC Milan Coppa Italia semifinal
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp