Bureaucrats with MBBS degree may be roped in to help doctors in COVID-19 fight

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Centre is mulling over taking the help of the IAS and IPS officers who have medical degree and may ask them to coordinate with healthcare officials in the COVID-19 designated hospitals amid rising cases across the country.

The ministry of personnel is creating a database of the bureaucrats with at least the MBBS degree to deploy them in managing the crisis.

Government sources there had always been a realisation that administrative skills combined with medical expertise are the need of the hour to deal with such a challenge.

They added that keeping this in mind, it has been decided to rope in the officers, as positive cases are adding up at a rate of around 10,000 per day.

Officials at the Department of Personnel and Training said the civil servants may soon be deployed in front-line hospitals to manage and deal with the crisis.

When asked if these officers would be asked to directly provide services of a medical practitioner, sources said there is no clarity on this matter at the moment.