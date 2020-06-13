STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

COVID-19 crisis: PM to hold fresh round of consultation with CMs next week

Modi will hold the video-conferencing with chief ministers on June 16 and 17.

Published: 13th June 2020 11:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th June 2020 11:22 AM   |  A+A-

Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo | PIB)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold a fresh round of consultation with chief ministers next week as the country gradually emerges out of the coronavirus lockdown, his office said on Friday.

The two-day virtual meet comes also against the backdrop of rising number of coronavirus cases in the country.

Under "Unlock 1" several relaxations have been made for public and businesses to ensure that economic activities hit by the lockdown gather momentum.

Modi will hold the video-conferencing with chief ministers on June 16 and 17.

States have been divided in two slots for the two-day virtual meet.

Twenty-one states and union territories, including Punjab and some northeastern states, will hold interaction on June 16, the Prime Minister's Office tweeted.

The rest 15, including West Bengal, Delhi, Maharashtra and Karnataka, which have reported a surge in coronavirus cases, will interact with Modi on June 17.

This would be the prime minister's sixth round of consultation with the chief ministers, the last being on May 11.

Home Minister Amit Shah spoke with all the chief ministers over telephone in the last week of May, just before lockdown-4 was to end.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
PM Modi Coronavirus COVID-19 India Coronavirus
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
COVID-19: Death risk higher in India women than men, study suggests
Health workers seen inside the premises of Max Hospital at Patparganj amid coronavirus outbreak, in New Delhi. (Photo| Parveen Negi, EPS)
COVID-19 treatment inside Delhi's Max Hospital: ₹53,000/day for ICU
COVID-19 blood test sample.
70 PG doctors test positive at Chennai hospital, lab technician dies
India on June 12 has 2,97,535 confirmed cases of whom 1,41,842 are active cases. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)EPS)
India may run out of ICU beds for COVID-19 patients by July end: Study

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Second wave of covid-19 "very real risk" as restrictions are lifted: Dr. Soumya Swaminathan
This mosque in Kozhikode reopens with hi-tech safety measures
Gallery
Juventus reached the Italian Cup final on Friday after a goalless draw with 10-man AC Milan in the semi-final, second leg in Turin on the day football returned to Italy after three months away. (Photo | Juventus Twitter)
Cristiano Ronaldo's best pics from Juventus vs AC Milan Coppa Italia semifinal
The Tamil Nadu government has issued a notification as per the recommendation of an experts committee for changing the names of 1,018 places, including of many important places the capital. (Photo | EPS)
Tamil Nadu: Adaiyaaru to Saithaappettai, 14 name changes for Chennai residents to take note of
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp