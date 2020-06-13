COVID-19 patient death in Maharashtra: Dean, two doctors of Jalgaon civil hospital suspended for negligence

By Express News Service

MUMBAI: Three doctors, including Dean of the Jalgaon civil hospital, were suspended for their negligence in attending to a COVID-19 patient who was found dead after eight days.

An inquiry was also initiated in this matter. This newspaper had earlier reported that the patient was found dead in the bathroom of the government-run hospital in Jalgaon.

The 82-year-old woman was admitted on June 1. It was after some patients complained of foul smell that the body was traced by hospital staff.

Hospital dean Dr Bhaskar Khaire and two doctors, Dr Suyog Chaudhari and Dr Kalpana Ghankawar, were suspended pending inquiry.

“It is surprising how the hospital staff did not see the bathroom of the hospital for eight days,” said a government official.