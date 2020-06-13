Gehlot government tapping opposition members' calls in garb of probe into 'poaching MLAs': BJP leader Rathore

By PTI

JAIPUR: Deputy Leader of Opposition in Rajasthan assembly, Rajendra Rathore, on Saturday targeted the ruling Congress, alleging that the state government is tapping the opposition members' phone calls in the garb of a probe into the alleged cash transfer for poaching MLAs.

"By ordering an investigation by the ACB and SOG, the Gehlot government is tapping phone calls of the opposition members. I think there is no need to be worried. If the people sitting in the government have any evidence, they should disclose it," Rathore told reporters.

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Friday had said a complaint has been lodged with the Special Operations Group (SOG) for probe into cash transfers for poaching MLAs.

He had said a huge amount of cash has been transferred to Jaipur and attempts were being made to poach the Congress MLAs ahead of the Rajya Sabha elections.

The poll for Upper House for three seats in the state is due on June 19.

Rathore said the Congress government in the state is battling with internal conflict right after it came into power in the state.

He said its high command had to struggle a lot to make a chief minister.

Since then, two power centers have persisted. There is strong dissatisfaction in the Congress Legislature Party and due to that dissatisfaction, the chief minister has to undergo fortification, said Rathore.

This is the first time in the political history of Rajasthan that this type of fortification has been done ahead of the Rajya Sabha elections, he said.

He said due to the coronavirus pandemic, the government promulgated an ordinance under which no more than 50 persons are allowed to participate in marriage ceremonies and no more than 20 are allowed in funerals, But, at the same time, the government is sitting in a five-star hotel with 200 people,| he said.

"I understand that there are no rules. False accusations are being levelled against the Bharatiya Janata Party to save the wobbly chair as the government itself is upset due to its internal rifts," Rathore said.