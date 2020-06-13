STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Goa government orders random testing at slums near COVID-19 hospital

As on Friday, Goa has recorded 463 cases of COVID-19, of which 69 patients have recovered so far.

Published: 13th June 2020 03:26 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th June 2020 03:26 PM   |  A+A-

COVID 19 Test

As per Goa Health Ministry statistics, only five per cent of the COVID-19 patients in state have are symptomatic. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

PUNE: After a few personnel from Goa's dedicated COVID-19 hospital tested positive for the infection, the state government on Saturday decided to conduct random testing at slums near the facility in Margao town.

State Health Minister Vishwajit Rane said people living in slum areas around ESI Hospital in Margao will be tested for coronavirus.

Earlier this week, a few members of the hospital staff had tested positive for the deadly infection.

"In view of cases detected at ESI quarters, I have directed the health secretary to test all employees there," he said.

Apart from this, random testing will be conducted in the slums of Azad Nagar and Moti Dongar, which are located near the hospital, Rane said.

Leader of opposition Digambar Kamat, who is also Margao MLA, had requested for tests to be conducted, he added.

As on Friday, Goa has recorded 463 cases of COVID-19, of which 69 patients have recovered so far.

The state government has declared Mangor Hill in Vasco town of South Goa and Ghodemal in Sattari taluka of North Goa as containment zones.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Goa COVID 19 hospital
India Matters
Health officials collecting swab samples. (Photo| Ashok Kumar, EPS)
No sense of smell or taste? You could have COVID-19
6.2% of GDP required to fight corona, says ICMR
Sachin Tendulkar swinging the bat during a practice session. (File Photo | EPS)
When Sachin impressed Vengsarkar by facing Kapil Dev
Commuters rush into a BMTC bus without maintaining social distancing at the a bus stop on Ambedkar Veedhi Road in Bengaluru on Thursday | Nagaraja Gadekal
Late reporting behind spike in Bengaluru deaths

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Second wave of covid-19 "very real risk" as restrictions are lifted: Dr. Soumya Swaminathan
This mosque in Kozhikode reopens with hi-tech safety measures
Gallery
Lionel Messi returned without a beard and with a goal and two assists as Barcelona resumed their La Liga title challenge on Saturday with a thumping 4-0 victory over Real Mallorca. (Photo | AFP)
Lionel Messi evidently better than Cristiano Ronaldo on return fixture. Best pictures of Barcelona superstar against Mallorca 
Juventus reached the Italian Cup final on Friday after a goalless draw with 10-man AC Milan in the semi-final, second leg in Turin on the day football returned to Italy after three months away. (Photo | Juventus Twitter)
Cristiano Ronaldo's best pics from Juventus vs AC Milan Coppa Italia semifinal
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp