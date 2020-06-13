STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Hit by loss of revenue due to lockdown, Madhya Pradesh raises cess on petrol and diesel by Rs 1

Till now a cess of Rs 3.50 was chargeable on petrol and Rs 2 on diesel. But from Saturday onwards cess of Rs 4.5 will be chargeable on petrol and Rs 3 cess will be levied on diesel.

BHOPAL: The Shivraj Singh Chouhan government in Madhya Pradesh has imposed an additional cess of Rs 1 on diesel and petrol owing to the revenue loss incurred by the state due to the COVID-19 forced lock-down.

Till now a cess of Rs 3.50 was chargeable on petrol and Rs 2 on diesel. But from Saturday onwards cess of Rs 4.5 will be chargeable on petrol and Rs 3 cess will be levied on diesel.

The additional Rs one cess will earn the state additional Rs 200 crore from petrol and Rs 370 crore from diesel.

Recently, CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan had said in Indore that the state had lost nearly Rs 26,000 crore revenue during the lock-down.

With an additional Re 1 cess, now the per litre petrol will cost Rs 81.42 and diesel will cost Rs 72.56 per litre in the central Indian state.

