LAC standoff: India, China hold another round of talks, Rajnath reviews situation

In total, there have been five Division Commander (highest level military commander) talks till now after the standoff took place on the intervening night of May 5 and 6.

Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh

Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh (Photo | PTI)

By Mayank Singh
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The second division commander-level talk was held on Friday in eastern Ladakh after the Corps Commanders of the Indian Army and the PLA met in Moldo, Chinese side of Line of Actual Control (LAC), across Chushul on June 6.

Latest assessments on ground situation was done in New Delhi by Defence Minister  Rajnath Singh after the military talks. Later, he met the top military brass to review the situation.

“The Division Commanders from both sides met near the Line of Actual Control and discussed the issues,” a senior Army officer informed. “The Sector Commanders and the Battalion Commanders are also involved wherever the need is felt.”  

There are four locations in eastern Ladakh under discussion between the two sides — Patrolling Points 14 and 15 in the Galwan Valley, Patrolling Point 17A in Hot Spring Sector and Finger-4 along northern flank of  Pangong Tso.

Although there are reports of minor de-escalation from three patrolling points, the Finger-4 standoff remains the focal issue as both countries continue with their deployments.

The latest de-escalation started after the Corps Commanders meeting of June 6. Another round is expected once the details of the troop de-escalation are worked out, said defence sources.

