Maharashtra COVID-19 cases jump by 3,427 to 1,04,568; 113 more die

By PTI

MUMBAI: Maharashtra, which is worst-hit by the coronavirus pandemic in the country, on Saturday reported 3,427 new COVID-19 cases and 113 deaths, including 69 from Mumbai, state Health Department said.

With this, the latest case count in the state stands at 1,04,568 and fatalities at 3,830, an official release said.

Of the total cases, 78,134 cases are concentrated in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) which has reported 2,650 deaths, including Mumbai with 56,831 cases and 2,113 fatalities, it said.

A total of 1,550 patients were discharged in the day, taking the number of recovered cases to 49,346, it said.

The state now has 51,392 active cases. The COVID-19 recovery rate now stands at 47.2 percent and fatality rate at 3.7 percent, it stated.

"Of the 113 fatalities, 73 deaths had occurred in the last two days and the rest between May 27 and June 10. Among them, 87 deaths occurred in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) which includes 69 in Mumbai," the release said.

Currently, 5,83,302 people are in home quarantine and 28,200 in institutional quarantine.

A total of 79,074 beds are available in 1,580 institutional quarantine facilities, it said.

Apart from Mumbai and MMR which have the highest caseload in the state, Pune has reported 9,945 cases and 428 deaths.

Solapur's tally stood at 1,610 cases and 120 deaths while the number of cases in Jalgaon stands at 1,283 and 105 fatalities, the release said.

COVID-19 tally in Maharashtra is as follows: Positive cases 1,04,568, deaths 3,830, recoveries 49,346, active cases 51,392, number of people tested 6,41,441.