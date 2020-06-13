STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Pregnant woman’s death: ESIC Hospital’s Director shifted

The National Human Rights Commission on Monday had issued a notice to the Uttar Pradesh government over media reports of alleged medical apathy towards the pregnant woman.

Published: 13th June 2020 06:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th June 2020 10:54 AM

Ambulance

For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)

By Namita Bajpai
Express News Service

LUCKNOW: The director of a government-run hospital, one of the facilities that had denied admission to a pregnant woman leading to her death last week, has been shunted out, an official order said.Dr. Anish Singhal, Director of the ESIC Hospital in Noida, Sector 24, has been transferred with “immediate effect” to ESIC’s Directorate (Medical) in Delhi, the order stated.

The order was issued by Deepak Malik, Deputy Director (Medical Administration) of the Employees’ State Insurance Corporation (ESIC), under the aegis of the Union Ministry of Labour and Employment.

Dr. Balraj Bhandar has been appointed as the new director of the ESIC Hospital, Noida, and Singhal ordered to relieve the post by Thursday afternoon and assume the next responsibility by Friday afternoon, the order stated.

Accompanied by her husband Vijender, eight-month pregnant Neelam (30) had died last Friday in an ambulance in Greater Noida after a frantic 13-hour hospital hunt failed to find her a bed as over half-a-dozen facilities, including three run by government, denied her treatment.

The incident brought to the fore the issue of medical negligence and unavailability of care during the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, even as politicians latched on to it to slam the BJP government in the state.

The National Human Rights Commission on Monday had issued a notice to the Uttar Pradesh government over media reports of alleged medical apathy towards the pregnant woman.

Action has been recommended against the erring officers of the government hospitals, while an FIR is to be lodged against the private hospitals which made “excuses” of non-availability of beds.

