Tarun is none other than Tejashwi Yadav: RJD hits back at JD(U)

Published: 13th June 2020 03:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th June 2020 10:24 AM   |  A+A-

Tejashwi Yadav

RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav (File | PTI)

By Rajesh Kumar Thakur
Express News Service

PATNA: Tarun is none other than Tejashwi Yadav, the  RJD on Friday said in response to the JD-U attack a day earlier asking the opposition party to clarify who Tarun was in the family of Lalu Prasad.

“It is already being declared in the annexure two of an affidavit, submitted declaring assets and liabilities during the 2015 elections”, RJD MLA Bhola Yadav Bhola Yadav said.

He stated that the land deed shown by JD-U minister Neeraj Kumar was not “benami’ (undeclared) property. It is being declared since 2015 under the head of Tejashwi  Yadav,” he said.

The land was bought by Rabri Devi in the names of her sons Tej Pratap Yadav and Tarun Kumar Yadav (Tejashwi) when they were minors.

“But when they (Lalu’s sons) became adults, the land is now being shown in declaration of asset and liabilities by each of them,”Yadav said.

