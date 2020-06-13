STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Two terrorists killed in encounter in South Kashmir's Kulgam

The encounter took place after police and army launched a joint operation in the area on the basis of a specific intelligence input.

Published: 13th June 2020 10:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th June 2020 10:52 AM   |  A+A-

A file photo of Indian soldiers taking position during an encounter with militants (Photo | PTI)

By IANS

SRINAGAR: Two terrorists were killed in an encounter that took place between terrorists and security forces at Zadoora Nipora area in South Kashmir's Kulgam district on Saturday morning, officials said.

As the security forces zeroed in on the hideout, the hiding terrorists fired upon them which triggered the encounter. Security forces retaliated and eliminated both the terrorists.

"Two unidentified terrorists killed. Search is going on. Further details shall follow," police said in a brief statement.

Security forces have stepped up anti-terror operations in Kashmir. At least 14 terrorists were killed in three encounters at Reban Pinjura and Sugoo villages of South Kashmir's Shopian district in less than a week.

