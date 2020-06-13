STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Unease in Maharashtra government? Congress to meet CM Uddhav to seek say in decision-making

According to a Congress leader the chief minister has been holding talks with Sharad Pawar, president of NCP that is also part of the ruling dispensation, on various issues.

Published: 13th June 2020 01:14 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th June 2020 01:14 PM   |  A+A-

Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray

Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray (File photo| PTI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Signs of unease in the Shiv Sena-led Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government are visible, with the Congress, one of the three ruling allies, making a pitch for having a say in the key decision-making process and inclusion in important meetings.

Speaking on Saturday, a party source said that state Congress leaders are likely to meet Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray next week to discuss this and some other issues with him.

According to a Congress leader the chief minister has been holding talks with Sharad Pawar, president of NCP that is also part of the ruling dispensation, on various issues, including the COVID-19 pandemic and relief for people affected by cyclone Nisarga.

This has created a feeling that the state Congress is being left out, he said.

A Congress minister said, "There is some resentment within the party over certain issues, which we want to discuss with the CM and get resolved."

Another party leader said that when the three-party government was formed in November last year and after the council of ministers was sworn in, it had been decided that there would be equal sharing of power and responsibilities.

The party source said that state Congress chief Balasaheb Thorat and PWD Minister Ashok Chavan will meet Thackeray on Monday to discuss the issues related to legislative council nominations from the Governor's quota, appointments for state-run boards and corporations, problems faced by Congress ministers.

State Congress leaders had met earlier this week to discuss that the party leaders and ministers were not being made part of the decision-making process in the alliance government.

Chief minister's close aide Milind Narvekar was also present as an emissary of the CM to know the views of the Congress leadership.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Uddhav Thackarey Shrada Pawar Shiv Sena NCP Congress Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
COVID-19: Death risk higher in India women than men, study suggests
Health workers seen inside the premises of Max Hospital at Patparganj amid coronavirus outbreak, in New Delhi. (Photo| Parveen Negi, EPS)
COVID-19 treatment inside Delhi's Max Hospital: ₹53,000/day for ICU
COVID-19 blood test sample.
70 PG doctors test positive at Chennai hospital, lab technician dies
India on June 12 has 2,97,535 confirmed cases of whom 1,41,842 are active cases. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)EPS)
India may run out of ICU beds for COVID-19 patients by July end: Study

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Second wave of covid-19 "very real risk" as restrictions are lifted: Dr. Soumya Swaminathan
This mosque in Kozhikode reopens with hi-tech safety measures
Gallery
Juventus reached the Italian Cup final on Friday after a goalless draw with 10-man AC Milan in the semi-final, second leg in Turin on the day football returned to Italy after three months away. (Photo | Juventus Twitter)
Cristiano Ronaldo's best pics from Juventus vs AC Milan Coppa Italia semifinal
The Tamil Nadu government has issued a notification as per the recommendation of an experts committee for changing the names of 1,018 places, including of many important places the capital. (Photo | EPS)
Tamil Nadu: Adaiyaaru to Saithaappettai, 14 name changes for Chennai residents to take note of
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp