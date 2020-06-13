STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Uttarakhand may get metro link by 2024 after state government gives nod

Officials confirmed the Metro project, which would be done in two phases, has got a nod from the state government.

Published: 13th June 2020 03:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th June 2020 10:18 AM

Kolkata Metro

Representational image. (Photo| PTI)

By Vineet Upadhyay
Express News Service

DEHRADUN: Uttarakhand may get its first Metro connecting Haridwar, Rishikesh and Dehradun in the next four years.

Officials confirmed the Metro project, which would be done in two phases, has got a nod from the state government.

“The government approved the ‘Comprehensive Mobility Plan’ of the Uttarakhand Metro Rail Project which include ropeway projects in Dehradun, Rishikesh and Haridwar to ease traffic movement. The approval was also given for construction of Personal Rapid Transit (PRT) in Haridwar along with the construction of Metro Light in Haridwar-Rishikesh and Nepali Farm-Vidhan Sabha Corridor,” Cabinet minister Madan Kaushik said.

In a meeting of the Unified Metropolitan Transport Authority on Thursday, Chief Minister TS Rawat gave the approval to the project whose Detailed Project Report is being prepared for a rope-way system with the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation for Dehradun.

The government also approved the project for the construction of Personal Rapid Transit (PRT) in Haridwar city along with the construction of Metro Light in Haridwar-Rishikesh and Nepali Farm-Vidhan Sabha Corridor.

In December, the DMRC and the Uttarakhand Metro Rail Corporation had signed an MoU to construct a 25 km ropeway in Dehradun at an estimated cost of `2,500 crore. 

