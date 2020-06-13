STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

West Bengal Governor a spokesperson of BJP: TMC MP Derek O'Brien

The MP advised Dhankar to read the COVID-19 bulletin issued by the state daily and then comment on the readiness of the state to deal with the pandemic.

Published: 13th June 2020 06:17 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th June 2020 06:17 PM   |  A+A-

TMC MP Derek O'Brien

TMC MP Derek O'Brien (File Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Continuing the duel between the TMC and West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankar, party leader Derek O'Brien on Saturday accused him of being a spokesperson for the BJP.

The war of words had started after Dhankar expressed anguish over a video purportedly showing the bodies of COVID-19 victims being disposed of in a disrespectful manner in the state.

The video was later declared to be fake by the police, who claimed that the bodies were not of COVID-19 patients and that they were unclaimed and unidentified bodies from the hospital morgue.

In an online press conference, O'Brien, who is TMC spokesperson and leader of the party in the Rajya Sabha, asked why the governor was targeting the state over the coronavirus issue.

"First he would tweet on their behalf and now he is also on TV. He is now officially the BJP spokesperson. He is linking a video of a dead body with coronavirus.

"Why is he selective on West Bengal? Why is he not questioning what is happening in Gujarat or Madhya Pradesh where the testing is much lower than that of Bengal? Look at the situation in Balarampur, where a body was transported in a garbage van, but he does not tweet about that," O'Brien said.

"These things don't draw the attention of this publicity monger, headline hunting maniac, he said, listing the NHRC notice to the Uttar Pradesh government and other incidents which he said should have drawn Dhankar's attention.

Earlier, in a series of tweets on Saturday, Dhankar again referred to the video and said the manner of disposal of the dead bodies was "uncivilised and uncouth".

"Our age old traditions were mercilessly decimated by repeated dragging of dead bodies by iron hook. Urge immediate apology to society at large, he said.

Claiming that the state was way ahead in testing for the pandemic, O'Brien said while West Bengal tested 9,169 people a day, Gujarat tested 4,000 a day and Madhya Pradesh tested 3,576 on an average per day.

He advised Dhankar to read the COVID-19 bulletin issued by the state daily and then comment on the readiness of the state to deal with the pandemic.

"Only 26 per cent beds in West Bengal are occupied while 74 per cent are still vacant. We have 69 COVID hospitals and 45 testing centres.

I just want to remind the governor that he should not compare himself to the chief minister of the state. While she has been elected by the 10 crore people of Bengal, he is a nominated lollypop that the centre gives out," the TMC leader said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
TMC West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankar Derek O'Brien
India Matters
Health officials collecting swab samples. (Photo| Ashok Kumar, EPS)
No sense of smell or taste? You could have COVID-19
6.2% of GDP required to fight corona, says ICMR
Sachin Tendulkar swinging the bat during a practice session. (File Photo | EPS)
When Sachin impressed Vengsarkar by facing Kapil Dev
Commuters rush into a BMTC bus without maintaining social distancing at the a bus stop on Ambedkar Veedhi Road in Bengaluru on Thursday | Nagaraja Gadekal
Late reporting behind spike in Bengaluru deaths

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Second wave of covid-19 "very real risk" as restrictions are lifted: Dr. Soumya Swaminathan
This mosque in Kozhikode reopens with hi-tech safety measures
Gallery
Lionel Messi returned without a beard and with a goal and two assists as Barcelona resumed their La Liga title challenge on Saturday with a thumping 4-0 victory over Real Mallorca. (Photo | AFP)
Lionel Messi evidently better than Cristiano Ronaldo on return fixture. Best pictures of Barcelona superstar against Mallorca 
Juventus reached the Italian Cup final on Friday after a goalless draw with 10-man AC Milan in the semi-final, second leg in Turin on the day football returned to Italy after three months away. (Photo | Juventus Twitter)
Cristiano Ronaldo's best pics from Juventus vs AC Milan Coppa Italia semifinal
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp