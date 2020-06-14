127 youth from Ladakh region join Ladakh Scouts Regiment of Army

Mayank Singh By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A large number of youth from the Ladakh region joined the Indian Army on Saturday after successfully completing their 46-months training.

Ladakh shares an 826 km long Line of Actual Control (LAC) with China and since early May has been in news due to the standoff between Indian Army and the Chinese PLA in Eastern Ladakh.

Defence Spokesman Colonel Rajesh Kalia told, “An Attestation Parade was held today at The Ladakh Scouts Regimental Centre (LSRC), Leh to mark the entry of 127 well-trained recruits into the Ladakh Scouts Regiment as young soldiers.” The young soldiers, hailing from all regions of Ladakh, took oath in unison to serve the nation, added Colonel Kalia.

The attestation parade was reviewed by Colonel Rinchen Dorje, Commandant, LSRC. The parade and ambience reflected the highest traditions of the Indian Army. The ceremony was conducted without any military or civil dignitaries or parents of the recruits following all the norms and advisories due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Those young Riflemen who excelled during training were awarded medals by the Reviewing Officer.

Ladakh Scouts is the youngest Infantry Regiment of the Indian army as it was bestowed upon the status of a regiment with its own centre and battalions in 1999.

Also, Ladakh Scouts Regimental Centre and all five battalions of the regiment were presented with President’s Colour by the President of India Ram Nath Kovind in June 2017. The President’s Colour is the highest honour that is bestowed upon a static military formation in recognition of its exceptional service rendered to the nation, both during war and in peace.

As troops, these soldiers have a long and rich history of operations but it was formed into a full-fledged regiment in 1999. The soldiers of the regiment had performed exceptionally well against the enemy in the tough terrain of Kargil in Operation Vijay. Soon after independence, in 1948, in order to save Ladakh from the intruders from across the border, the 'Nubra Guards' were formed out of the local warriors of Ladakh. In 1952, they formed the erstwhile 7th Bn J&K Militia. 14th Bn J&K Militia was subsequently raised in 1959 at Srinagar. Both these Bns fought valiantly against the Chinese.

On 1st Jun 1963, Ladakh Scouts was raised by the merger of 7th and 14th Battalions of Jammu and Kashmir Militia. During 1971 Indo-Pak war the Ladakh Scouts launched a brilliant attack in Northern sector and got Battle honour "Turtuk" for the excellent performance. Its soldiers were also the part of Operation Meghdoot at Siachen.

