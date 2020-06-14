STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Bureaucrats behind rift: Congress leader Ashok Chavan​ admits to 'issues' within Maha Vikas Aghadi

The state PWD minister said that his party will soon take up the matter with Shiv Sena chief and CM Uddhav Thackeray.

Published: 14th June 2020 12:54 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th June 2020 12:54 PM   |  A+A-

Maharashtra PWD minister Ashok Chavan

Maharashtra PWD minister Ashok Chavan. (File Photo | PTI)

By ANI

MUMBAI: Admitting to 'issues' within the coalition government in Maharashtra, Congress leader Ashok Chavan blamed bureaucrats for creating a rift among Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) and added that his party will soon take up the matter with Shiv Sena chief and Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray.

"Yes there are some issues ( between MVA allies and Bureaucracy ) and we will discuss this with the Chief Minister. We are trying to meet the Chief Minister and then we will discuss all our issues with him in detail. We expect a meeting in the next two days," Chavan said.

Earlier, state Congress chief and minister Balasaheb Thorat also commented on the same and said, "We have some issues which will be resolved through dialogues among MVA partners but we want to say that Congress must be given its due in the decision-making process of the government."

On Saturday RPI leader Ramdas Athawale also advised the Congress to rethink about giving support to the Maharashtra government. "Congress is the party on whose support this government is functioning. If the party is not valued in the alliance then they should rethink about being the ruling alliance in the state." he had said.

TAGS
Maha Vikas Aghadi Ashok Chavan MVA rift Maharashtra government Shiv Sena NCP Ramdas Athawale
