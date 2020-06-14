COVID-19 lockdown: Punjab ASI suspended after knocking down goods at Mohali shop

By PTI

CHANDIGARH: A Punjab policeman was suspended after being caught on video knocking down a display rack at a shop in neighbouring Mohali, accusing the shopkeeper of keeping the outlet open beyond lockdown relaxation hours, police said on Sunday.

According to the local shopkeepers' market association, an Assistant Sub Inspector rank official on Saturday evening asked a shopkeeper about not closing his shop by 5 pm during the lockdown restrictions.

The Mohali police official was posted with the PCR (police control room) wing.

When shopkeeper Ankush Sharma at Rehri Market of Phase 3B1 in Mohali pointed out that the timing for the closure of shops of essential commodities was kept at 7 pm by the district administration, the cop allegedly pushed down two racks containing potato chips and bread, the victim told reporters on Sunday.

Sharma alleged that the policeman also took away a tray of curd and kept it in the police vehicle.

However, after other shopkeepers objected, the police official returned the curd tray, said market association representative Vineet Verma.

After the incident, shopkeepers lodged a complaint against the ASI.

The entire incident was captured on a nearby CCTV camera.

Mohali Senior Superintendent of Police Kuldeep Chahal said the policeman has been suspended and a departmental inquiry has been ordered against him.

The Punjab government had ordered stricter lockdown measures on weekends and public holidays in the state.

In Mohali, shops dealing with essential items can remain open on all days till 7 pm while other shops selling non-essential items can remain open till 5 pm on Saturdays and will remain closed on Sundays.