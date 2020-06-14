STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

COVID-19 lockdown: Punjab ASI suspended after knocking down goods at Mohali shop

The Mohali police official was posted with the PCR (police control room) wing.

Published: 14th June 2020 07:28 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th June 2020 07:28 PM   |  A+A-

Shops remain closed even after unlock 1.0 as COVID-19 cases are increasing at One Town in Vijayawada on Saturday

Shops remain closed even after unlock 1.0. (Photo| Prasant Madugula, EPS)

By PTI

CHANDIGARH: A Punjab policeman was suspended after being caught on video knocking down a display rack at a shop in neighbouring Mohali, accusing the shopkeeper of keeping the outlet open beyond lockdown relaxation hours, police said on Sunday.

According to the local shopkeepers' market association, an Assistant Sub Inspector rank official on Saturday evening asked a shopkeeper about not closing his shop by 5 pm during the lockdown restrictions.

The Mohali police official was posted with the PCR (police control room) wing.

When shopkeeper Ankush Sharma at Rehri Market of Phase 3B1 in Mohali pointed out that the timing for the closure of shops of essential commodities was kept at 7 pm by the district administration, the cop allegedly pushed down two racks containing potato chips and bread, the victim told reporters on Sunday.

Sharma alleged that the policeman also took away a tray of curd and kept it in the police vehicle.

However, after other shopkeepers objected, the police official returned the curd tray, said market association representative Vineet Verma.

After the incident, shopkeepers lodged a complaint against the ASI.

The entire incident was captured on a nearby CCTV camera.

Mohali Senior Superintendent of Police Kuldeep Chahal said the policeman has been suspended and a departmental inquiry has been ordered against him.

The Punjab government had ordered stricter lockdown measures on weekends and public holidays in the state.

In Mohali, shops dealing with essential items can remain open on all days till 7 pm while other shops selling non-essential items can remain open till 5 pm on Saturdays and will remain closed on Sundays.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Punjab covid 19 COVID 19 Coronavirus Punjab
India Matters
No mask, no social distancing, but only a puff. A scene on Chennai road. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Passing  cigarette puff could lead to transmission of COVID-19: WHO
Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan (File photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
India needs about Rs 26,000 billion to combat Covid-19: ICMR report
For representational purposes
You cannot get COVID-19 by donating blood: Medico puts apprehensions to rest
Second wave of Covid-19 'very real risk' as curbs lifted: Dr. Soumya Swaminathan

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput (Photo | PTI)
India mourns sudden loss of young actor Sushant Singh Rajput
Minister Suresh Kumar (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal)
Govt intentions bona fide in banning online classes: Karnataka Education Minister
Gallery
Lionel Messi returned without a beard and with a goal and two assists as Barcelona resumed their La Liga title challenge on Saturday with a thumping 4-0 victory over Real Mallorca. (Photo | AFP)
Lionel Messi evidently better than Cristiano Ronaldo on return fixture. Best pictures of Barcelona superstar against Mallorca 
Juventus reached the Italian Cup final on Friday after a goalless draw with 10-man AC Milan in the semi-final, second leg in Turin on the day football returned to Italy after three months away. (Photo | Juventus Twitter)
Cristiano Ronaldo's best pics from Juventus vs AC Milan Coppa Italia semifinal
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp