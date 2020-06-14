Earthquake of 5.5 magnitude jolts parts of Gujarat

By Online Desk

An Earthquake of 5.5 magnitude struck 118 km north-northwest (NNW) of Rajkot, Gujarat at 8:13 pm on Sunday, according to National Center of Seismology.

The epicenter is reported to be near Bhachau in Kutch district.

No major damage to property or life has been reported though some houses in Kutch and adjoining districts developed cracks as per preliminary information, the state government said.

While several parts of Gujarat felt the quake, its intensity was said to be more in Patan and Rajkot districts neighbouring Kutch.

Several houses, most if them made from mud, suffered a minor damage with their walls developing cracks, officials said.

Chief Minister Shri Vijay Rupani received immediate information about the earthquake through telephone from the Collectors of Rajkot, Kutch and Patan districts, said a tweet from the CMO Gujarat.

The quake was felt in cities like Kutch, Rajkot, Ahmedabad and Patan, where many people rushed out of their houses.

Earlier this month, minor earthquakes were witnessed in Delhi, Kashmir, Noida. A low-intensity earthquake was felt in Rajasthan too.

Between April 12 and May 15, four earthquakes happened in Delhi.

This promoted the Delhi High Court to ask the Delhi government and civic bodies on its preparation plans to deal with the situation.

