Rajasthan: Barmer SP orders FIR against khap panchayat members who pressurized victim to withdraw rape case

Rajesh Asnani By

Express News Service

JAIPUR: The tyranny of khap panchayats continues in rural Rajasthan even today. In a shocking case in Barmer district, the panch has pressurized a rape victim to withdraw her case. When she refused, the khap panchayat not only ostracized the victim's family from the local community but also imposed a fine of Rs 5 lakh on the family. On Saturday, the victim reached the Barmer SP office, who has asked the local police station to register FIR against the Panchayat members.

The case happened in Gudmalani Police Station area of Barmer district. On January 22 this year, the victim was reportedly was sitting alone at her house when Dinesh alias Devaram Jat, a resident of Anakhia, entered the house and raped her. Later, he threatened to kill the victim if she told about it to anyone. Despite the threat, the victim did not lose courage and lodged a rape case against the accused in the Gudamalani police station. The police also arrested the culprit on her FIR.

A few months later, the accused got bail. According to the report that she has given to the SP, on 8 June, when the victim was going to her home, the accused Dinesh came and assaulted her and pressurized her to withdraw the case. When the victim's family refused, the accused resorted to caste panches who expelled the victim's family from the society and even ordered the financial punishment of Rs 5 lakh to the victim's family. The caste panches have been exerting pressure on the victim's family to agree to a compromise in the case. Threats to kill the victim’s father are also being issued if he does not agree to a compromise.

The victim has demanded action against one and a half dozen people, including the husband of the local sarpanch, Hedmanaram Vishnoi, Kevalchand Jat, Khetram, Dedram and Meharam Jat. The Barmer SP, Anand Sharma, said that the victim has submitted a detailed report. On the basis of her complaint, orders have been given to register a case in the Gudamalani Police Station. Action will be taken as per rules and those found guilty, will soon be arrested. "The woman had registered a complaint about rape but the panchayat asked both the parties to find an amicable settlement as they both belonged to the same caste. On not doing so, her family was asked to leave the village. We are investigating and anyone taking the law in their hand will be punished", he added.