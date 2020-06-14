Shiv Sena slams BJP for doing politics during the pandemic situation

By Express News Service

MUMBAI: Shiv Sena slammed the central government for not helping the state governments in time of crisis like COVID-19 and NISARG cyclone but putting every effort to topple the non-BJP governments in various states.

Sanjay Raut, Shiv Sena leader in the edit page of Sena’s mouthpiece Saamana on Saturday said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi recently said that the crisis should be turned into an opportunity, but his people understood differently by toppling other parties government.

“Maharashtra has not received neither an adequate help in Covid crisis, not during the NISARG cyclone. The BJP toppled the Kamalnath government in Madhya Pradesh, bow they are busy to topple the Ashok Gehlot government in Rajasthan. In Madhya Pradesh, Jyotirditya Scindia had given the carrot of a cabinet minister in the centre but in Covid 19 crisis, the given carrot is turned dry and perished. So Scindia’s and his supporters future is in dark despite their help of toppling the Congress-led government and bringing back BJP government in MP,” reads the edit.

Now, the Rajya Sabha polls are taken as an opportunity to topple the Congress government in Rajasthan. “In Gujarat also, the BJP poached the Congress MLAs ahead of the Rajya Sabha polls, this is very unfortunate. In Maharashtra also, six months ago, such conspiracy was made to form the government but it collapses within 80 hours from its early morning formations. Every day, there are more than 10,000 COVID-19 patients but there is no discussions and effort to bring down the numbers and deaths. But every effort has been made to topple the non-BJP governments in various states,” stated in the edit.