Soldier killed, two injured in LoC ceasefire violation in J&K's Poonch, fighting on at Uri sector

An army official said Pakistani troops breached border ceasefire along in Shahpur and Kerni sectors along the LoC in Poonch district yesterday evening.

Published: 14th June 2020 12:12 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th June 2020 12:19 PM   |  A+A-

Indian Army, Indian security forces

Representational image (File Photo | PTI)

By Fayaz Wani
Express News Service

SRINAGAR: An army man was killed and two others were injured as Pakistani troops resorted to firing and mortar shelling along the Line of Control (LoC) in the border district of Poonch in Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday.

An army official said Pakistani troops breached border ceasefire along in Shahpur and Kerni sectors along the LoC in Poonch district yesterday evening.

He said Pakistani soldiers fired from automatic weapons and resorted to heavy mortar shelling on army positions and civilian areas.

The official said army men deployed along the LoC returned the fire with similar calibre weapons and targetted the Pakistani positions.

While three soldiers sustained injuries in the cross-border firing and mortar shelling, one of them succumbed to injuries.

It is the third casualty in armed forces due to Pakistani shelling in Jammu region this month.

Meanwhile, heavy exchange of gunfire and mortar shelling was going on between Indian and Pakistani troops in Rampur sector of Uri in Baramulla in north Kashmir

Defence spokesman Colonel Rajesh Kalia said Pakistani troops violated border ceasefire in Rampur sector in Baramulla in the morning today by resorting to firing and mortar shelling.

He said the army men deployed along the LoC are giving befitting response to Pakistani troops.

On Friday, a 40-year-old woman was killed and two civilians injured and over a dozen houses damaged in Pakistani troops shelling in Rampur sector of Uri.

Indian and Pakistani troops have been exchanging near daily gunfire and mortar shelling along the LoC in Jammu and Kashmir.

