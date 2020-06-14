STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Uttarakhand scholars refute Nepal's claim on Kalapani

The lower house of Nepalese parliament on Saturday approved the controversial map, triggering a strong protest from India.

Published: 14th June 2020 05:02 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th June 2020 05:02 PM   |  A+A-

Nepal Parliament. (Photo| ANI)

Nepal Parliament. (Photo| ANI)

By PTI

UTTARAKHAND: Uttarakhand scholars on Sunday cited scriptures and books written before Independence that showed Kalapani as the source of Kali river, a key factor in Indian claim to areas that Nepal has now incorporated in its own map. 

The lower house of Nepalese parliament on Saturday approved the controversial map, triggering a strong protest from India.

The new Nepal map lays claim over Kalapani, Lipulekh and Limpiyadhura which India maintains are on its side of the border.

Kali is recognised as the border by both sides, but Nepal has contested that its source is the Kalapani area.

Nepalese commentators have argued that the real source of Kali river "also called Mahakali" is the Kuti-Yangti rivulet which originates in Limpiyadhura, a claim that allows Nepal extra territory in the region.

V D S Negi, a professor of history at the SS Jeena campus of the Kumaon University in Almora, cited Manas Khanda of the Skanda Purana, which has a reference to Kali river, known as Shyama in ancient times.

"Shloka number 2 of chapter 117 of Manas Khanda of Skanda Purana clearly says that the origin of 'Shyama' or Kali river is from 'Lipi Parvat' or Lipulekh hill," Negi said.

ALSO READ | It's untenable: India on Nepal's lower house passing bill to redraw political map

Manas Khanda of Skanda Purana was compiled in the latter half of the 12th century, centuries before the treaty of Sagauli was signed," he said, referring to the 1816 border agreement between Nepal and British India.

British travellers to Tibet before India's independence and Indian scholars writing on Kailash-Mansarovar have also cited Kalapani the origin of river Kali, Negi said.

He said Charles A Sheering, a British traveller and administrator who visited Tibet in 1905, also wrote in his book "Western Tibet and the British Borderland" that Kalapani is considered the original source of Kali river.

Quoting the book, Negi said over half a dozen small springs combine to form the source of Kali.

He also referred to Swami Pranavananda, an explorer-saint whose 1949 book on Kailash-Mansarovar described Kalapani as the traditional source of river Kali.

According to the author, the source was earlier known as Kalipani and later began to be called Kalapani by the locals.

Ajay Rawat, former head of department of history at Kumaon University, said the tribals of Vyas valley have been trading with Tibet through Lipulekh pass since the 6th century.

But there is no evidence to show the Nepalese doing trade through the pass, he argued.

"The Kailash-Mansarovar yatra by Indian pilgrims has been going on through the same pass for centuries without any objection from the rulers of Nepal," Rawat said.

Rawat also cited an application moved by the landlords in Vyas valley, in the present Dharchula sub-division of Pithoragarh, in the court of the then commissioner of Kumaon soon after the Sagauli treaty was signed.

The document said only two villages of Tinkar and Changru had gone to Nepal while six others remained with India after the treaty, according to Rawat.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Kalapani Kali river Kali Nepal Nepal claim kalapani
India Matters
No mask, no social distancing, but only a puff. A scene on Chennai road. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Passing  cigarette puff could lead to transmission of COVID-19: WHO
Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan (File photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
India needs about Rs 26,000 billion to combat Covid-19: ICMR report
For representational purposes
You cannot get COVID-19 by donating blood: Medico puts apprehensions to rest
Second wave of Covid-19 'very real risk' as curbs lifted: Dr. Soumya Swaminathan

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput (Photo | PTI)
India mourns sudden loss of young actor Sushant Singh Rajput
Minister Suresh Kumar (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal)
Govt intentions bona fide in banning online classes: Karnataka Education Minister
Gallery
Lionel Messi returned without a beard and with a goal and two assists as Barcelona resumed their La Liga title challenge on Saturday with a thumping 4-0 victory over Real Mallorca. (Photo | AFP)
Lionel Messi evidently better than Cristiano Ronaldo on return fixture. Best pictures of Barcelona superstar against Mallorca 
Juventus reached the Italian Cup final on Friday after a goalless draw with 10-man AC Milan in the semi-final, second leg in Turin on the day football returned to Italy after three months away. (Photo | Juventus Twitter)
Cristiano Ronaldo's best pics from Juventus vs AC Milan Coppa Italia semifinal
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp