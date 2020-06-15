STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Angry bees, increase in mosquitoes driving elephants in Uttarakhand to high altitudes: Officials

For representational purposes.

By PTI

RISHIKESH: An early onset of pre-monsoon rains is driving wild elephants in Uttarakhand to higher altitudes earlier than usual, forest officials say, reinforcing the research that these animals respond quickly to changes in forage and water availability.

Also, the pre-monsoon showers have led to an increase in mosquitoes and bee attacks, which are very annoying for elephants, so they move up to avoid them, the officials say.

Experts say bees exhibit aggressive behaviour during monsoon season when humidity levels are high.

Rajaji Tiger Reserve Director Amit Verma said the annual migration of elephants usually happens in July but this year it has started early.

Herds of pachyderm are forced to seek refuge on high-altitude lands where they get ideal habitat conditions in the rainy season, including a rich vegetation for food, water and a smooth living in general, Verma said.

Elephants move towards the hills from the grasslands after the onset of pre-monsoAmit Vermaon rains every year and are seen in the forests of Kanda at a height of 1,200 metres at the Corbett Tiger Reserve, CTR Director Rahul said.

Going to higher altitudes is a natural tendency among elephants, he said.

Experts say elephants remain in plains when vegetation activity is high, but they retreat to the evergreen forest in higher altitudes when availability of vegetation decreases.

