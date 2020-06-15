STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

As Maharashtra grapples with COVID-19, Jalgaon becomes epicentre of virus deaths

In Jalgaon district alone there are 1,630 positive cases and 120 deaths. In the same district, 653 patients have been cured and discharged.

Published: 15th June 2020 02:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th June 2020 10:35 AM   |  A+A-

A BMC worker carries out fumigation work as part of the preventive measures against malaria ahead of Monsoon season at Mazgaon in Mumbai Thursday June 11 2020. (Photo | PTI)

By Sudhir Suryawanshi
Express News Service

MUMBAI: Maharshtra’s Jalgaon district has turned out to be the epicentre for COVID-19, with mortality rate is almost 7.36 per cent as against 3.66 per cent rate of Maharashtra and 2.87 per cent in the entire country.

The total COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra stands at 1,04,568 and 3,830 deaths have been reported in last three months in the state, while in Jalgaon district alone there are 1,630 positive cases and 120 deaths. In the same district, 653 patients have been cured and discharged.

According to Maharashtra health department data, Mumbai’s mortality rate is 3.71 per cent while Pune’s is 4. 30 per cent and Nagpur is 1.31 per cent.Jalgaon district collector Akash Dhakne said, “If we take total population into account, then we are in better positions. The per million tests and death in Jalgaon is much lower than Mumbai, Pune and other metro cities.”

The district collector said, “The health staff also need to work equally to bring down the Covid -19 positive cases and deaths equally. I personally converted many private hospitals into civil affiliated hospitals with ICU and oxygen facilities. People are getting better services now. Other people also need to shoulder the responsibility.”

In Jalgaon, three medical officers were suspended in a Covid patient’s missing and death case.

Maharashtra on Sunday reported 3,390 new COVID-19 cases and 120 deaths, including 69 in Mumbai, taking the overall case count to 1,07,958 and the number of fatalities to 3,950, a Health official said.

However, the actual number of people under treatment in the state is 53,017, he said.

A total of 1,632 patients were discharged from hospitals in the day, taking the number of the recovered cases to 50,978.

Mumbai now accounts for 58,226 cases with 2,182 deaths.

The number of active cases stands at 29,050 and that of recovered people at 26,986.

Of 120 deaths, 69 are from Mumbai, 11 each from Pune and Jalgaon, seven from Aurangabad, five from Ulhasnagar, four from Thane, three from Solapur, two each from Akola and Osmanabad, one each from Palghar, Vasai Virar and Ratnagiri, the official said.

"Of the 120 deaths, 43 occurred in last two days. Rest 77 fatalities had occurred earlier," he said.

Maximum number of cases are concentrated in Mumbai, Mumbai metropolitan region including Thane, and Pune.

Thane division, which includes Mumbai, has 80,500 cases with 2,730 deaths, he said.

Pune division has 14,745 cases with 639 deaths, including 10,326 patients in Pune city alone which has reported 439 deaths, he said.

Kolhapur division has 1,461 cases and 31 deaths while Nashik division has reported 4,316 cases and 275 fatalities so far, he said.

Aurangabad division has so far reported 3,261 cases and 145 deaths while Latur division 632 cases and 25 casualties, he said.

Akola division has reported 1,720 cases and 71 deaths while Nashik division 1,242 cases and 14 fatalities, the official said.

There are 81 COVID-19 patients from other states who have so far received treatment while 20 have died, he added.

A total of 5,87,596 people are currently under home quarantine in the state while 29,641 people are admitted in institutional quarantine, he said.

97 laboratories in the state have so far conducted 6,57,739 tests of which 1,07,958 samples have tested positive, the official informed.

Maharashtra COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 1,07,958, new cases 3,390, deaths 3,950, discharged 50,978, active cases 53,017, people tested so far 6,57,739.

(With PTI Inputs)

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Coronavirus COVID-19 Maharashtra Coronavirus Jalgaon Coronavirus
India Matters
No mask, no social distancing, but only a puff. A scene on Chennai road. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Passing  cigarette puff could lead to transmission of COVID-19: WHO
Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan (File photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
India needs about Rs 26,000 billion to combat Covid-19: ICMR report
For representational purposes
You cannot get COVID-19 by donating blood: Medico puts apprehensions to rest
Second wave of Covid-19 'very real risk' as curbs lifted: Dr. Soumya Swaminathan

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput (Photo | PTI)
India mourns sudden loss of young actor Sushant Singh Rajput
Minister Suresh Kumar (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal)
Govt intentions bona fide in banning online classes: Karnataka Education Minister
Gallery
Lionel Messi returned without a beard and with a goal and two assists as Barcelona resumed their La Liga title challenge on Saturday with a thumping 4-0 victory over Real Mallorca. (Photo | AFP)
Lionel Messi evidently better than Cristiano Ronaldo on return fixture. Best pictures of Barcelona superstar against Mallorca 
Juventus reached the Italian Cup final on Friday after a goalless draw with 10-man AC Milan in the semi-final, second leg in Turin on the day football returned to Italy after three months away. (Photo | Juventus Twitter)
Cristiano Ronaldo's best pics from Juventus vs AC Milan Coppa Italia semifinal
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp