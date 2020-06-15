STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Chinese Army has not got tactical advantage at LAC: Hooda on border standoff

In 1999, the Pakistan Army had occupied heights in Kargil which the Indian Army had vacated in winters.

Published: 15th June 2020 02:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th June 2020 10:59 AM

India China Flag

For representational purposes (File Photo | Reuters)

By Mayank Singh
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The situation at LAC in Ladakh cannot be compared with what happened in Kargil and in no way the ‘occupation’ of the Finger 4 will give a major tactical advantage to China, former head of the Army’s Northern Command D S Hooda said on Sunday.

“People are comparing it with Kargil which is completely wrong. The Chinese have just come in 2-3 km along the lake. It doesn’t give them any tactical advantage in future,” he said.

“Those positions in Kargil were well within our side but in the present situation in Eastern Ladakh, the LAC is not yet firmed up.”

On the claims of PLA occupying more than 60 sq km of Indian territory, he said it is not true but emphasised that this time it is different from what happened in Chumar, Depsang and Doklam.

“The issues earlier were local and this time they have come at multiple points.”

“In Chumar, they were trying to build road. In Depsang, they had pitched tents in our area and tried to build road in Doklam again but we resolved it all through talks. This time, their intentions and demands are not known,” he said.

“Such major crisis cannot be created for 2-3 km territory or for minor issues, the military move is to put pressure on India.”

