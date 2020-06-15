Daily Covid-19 cases largely constant in Maharashtra, flattening of curve to start soon: Govt

By Express News Service

MUMBAI: Good news for Maharashtra. During the last seven days, the daily fresh Covid-19 cases have remained almost constant between 3,000 and 3,500, according to the state health department.

The numbers of those who have tested positive for coronavirus seem to have hit a plateau after a sudden rise across the state, the health department claimed. “The coronavirus curve in Maharashtra will soon start flattening. More patients are getting cured. So far, more than 50,000 Covid-19 patients have been discharged from hospitals. We have 51,000 active patients now and they will also recover soon,” said Rajesh Tope, state health minister.

As per the health department report, on June 14, the state reported 3390 Covid-19 positive cases, 120 deaths, and 1632 cured and discharged. On June 13, Maharashtra registered 3427 positive cases, 113 deaths, and 1550 recoveries. Interestingly, the more or less similar numbers of new patients were reported throughout the week. On June 12, 3493 positive cases, 127 deaths, and 1718 recovery registered.

Maharashtra chief secretary Ajoy Mehta said that after the resumption of industrial and commercial activities, there were chances of a spike in the coronavirus cases.

“We are happy that the spike is not alarming. We have allowed the 10 per cent or 10 staffers of the office to join the work. Besides, all shops are open on the odd-even days. Now, the train services have resumed for the people who are dealing with essential services. Despite all this, the number has not that high. This is the positive sign,” said a senior health department official requesting anonymity.

He said that if the current trend continued, the government would achieve its target and win the war against the Covid-19. “We are also prepared for the monsoon. Our only request that people must follow the social distancing norms and wear masks. If the people stick to these practices, we can allow more people to work in offices and travel on trains,” the official added.