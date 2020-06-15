STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

First antigen based COVID-19 testing kit approved in India, expected to ramp up testing capacity manifold

Each kit will cost less than Rs 500, can be used in field conditions and can show results within 30 minutes.

Published: 15th June 2020 11:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th June 2020 02:13 PM   |  A+A-

A local train arrives at the Mumbai Central Station after resumption of local train services for people associated with essential services during ongoing COVID-19 lockdown in Mumbai Monday June 15 2020. (Photo | PTI)

By Sumi Sukanya dutta
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Indian Council of Medical Research, the body leading the COVID-19 response in the country, has validated the first antigen based testing kit in India that will allow infected patients to be diagnosed much faster, at lower rates and without laboratory examinations of the samples.

The development assumes significance as there is widespread concern that not enough COVID-19 tests are being carried out in the country as the testing per million is among the lowest in the badly hit countries.

As of now, nearly 1.5 lakh RTPCR tests are being conducted in the country everyday but the testing could go up significantly using the newly approved technique.

The low testing rates, government officials conceded, are mainly because the current testing method, RTPCR is costly-- at about Rs 2,500 per testing kit-- and for the tests the samples need to be transported to and then examined at limited number of labs by trained technicians.

The antigen test—which can detect presence of molecules of the pathogen that triggers immune response in an infected person—has been developed by a private biotechnology firm SD Biosensor—has also been validated by AIIMS, New Delhi apart from the ICMR and can detect presence of SARS CoV 2 in swab collected from nose alone.

Each of the kit called Standard Q COVID-19 Ag rapid antigen detection test will cost less than Rs 500, can be used in field conditions and can show results within 30 minutes as opposed to RTPCR test that takes 3-4 hours once in labs.

An advisory issued by the ICMR said that the antigen test has a very high specificity (ability to detect true negatives) ranging from 99.3 to 100 per cent while sensitivity of the test (ability to detect true positives) ranged from 50.6 to 84 percent in two independent evaluations, depending upon the viral load of the patient.

In view of the high specificity but relatively lower sensitivity of the antigen test, the ICMR has recommended the kits to be used in  combination with the gold standard RT-PCR test.

“Suspected individuals who test negative for COVID-19 by rapid antigen test should be definitely tested sequentially by RT-PCR to rule out infection, whereas a positive test should be considered as a true positive and does not need reconfirmation by RT-PCR test,” said the advisory.

The agency has also said that the testing kits be used for all symptomatic people with Influenza Like Illness  in containment zones or hotspots, asymptomatic direct and high-risk contacts with co-morbidities of confirmed cases.

In hospitals, the kits are to be used for all symptomatic ILI patients, asymptomatic patients who are hospitalized or seeking hospitalization for chemotherapy and transplants or those who are over 65 years with co-morbidities.

In view of rising demand for testing, ICMR has also asked other manufacturers who have antigen detection assays to come forward for validation.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
RT-PCR Tests Coronavirus COVID-19 India Coronavirus ICMR
India Matters
No mask, no social distancing, but only a puff. A scene on Chennai road. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Passing  cigarette puff could lead to transmission of COVID-19: WHO
Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan (File photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
India needs about Rs 26,000 billion to combat Covid-19: ICMR report
For representational purposes
You cannot get COVID-19 by donating blood: Medico puts apprehensions to rest
Second wave of Covid-19 'very real risk' as curbs lifted: Dr. Soumya Swaminathan

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput (Photo | PTI)
India mourns sudden loss of young actor Sushant Singh Rajput
Minister Suresh Kumar (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal)
Govt intentions bona fide in banning online classes: Karnataka Education Minister
Gallery
Lionel Messi returned without a beard and with a goal and two assists as Barcelona resumed their La Liga title challenge on Saturday with a thumping 4-0 victory over Real Mallorca. (Photo | AFP)
Lionel Messi evidently better than Cristiano Ronaldo on return fixture. Best pictures of Barcelona superstar against Mallorca 
Juventus reached the Italian Cup final on Friday after a goalless draw with 10-man AC Milan in the semi-final, second leg in Turin on the day football returned to Italy after three months away. (Photo | Juventus Twitter)
Cristiano Ronaldo's best pics from Juventus vs AC Milan Coppa Italia semifinal
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp