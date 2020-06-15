STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Kolkata man orders Communist Manifesto, Amazon delivers Bhagavad Gita!

Das said he had ordered a copy of 'Communist Manifesto' online on June 10 from the e-commerce giant, as it was offering a discount.

Published: 15th June 2020 11:01 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th June 2020 01:35 AM   |  A+A-

Engels and Marx

The 1848 political document 'Communist Manifesto' was co-authored by German revolutionaries Karl Marx and Friedrich Engels. (Photo | AFP)

By Express News Service

KOLKATA: A man in Kolkata ordered the 'Communist Manifesto online five days ago received a copy of Bhagavad Gita instead on Sunday.

Sutirtha Das, a private firm employee and resident of Garia in south Kolkata, was in a rude shock after he returned home and opened the parcel delivered by Amazon. He had ordered for the 'Communist Manifesto' and found an abridged version of Bhagavad Gita.

Das said he had ordered a copy of 'Communist Manifesto' online on June 10 from the e-commerce giant, as it was offering a discount.

"A parcel was delivered to my residence by a representative of the company on June 13, while I was at office, Das wrote. After reaching home, I opened the package and was surprised. I found that the book was Bhagavad Gita and not the 'Communist Manifesto' that I ordered. The 120-page book seemed to be an abridged version of the Bhagavad Gita in English language," he stated. 

The invoice for the booking mentioned 'Communist Manifesto'.

Das received a call from a lady around 11 pm on Saturday who asked him to cancel his order as it had the wrong book. Das could not cancel the order. When he returned home, he found the packet with invoice of 'Communist Manifesto'. He opened the parcel only to find a Penguin copy of the holy book. 

Das wanted to order from Amazon the 1848 political document co-authored by German revolutionaries Karl Marx and Friedrich Engels based on the idea of a 'Communist society that aims to replace a profit-based economy with public ownership. 

When contacted, CPI(M) MLA Sujan Chakrabarty said, "If it was a deliberate act, like some other countries, a section of people are tend to see the ghost of communism in India. People should know the 'Communist Manifesto' is not for communists only. If a person wants to study and know the society, it is important to read 'Communist Manifesto.’"

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Kolkata Communist Manifesto Bhagavad Gita Amazon Online Shopping e-commerce Karl Marx
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Corona patient who received plasma therapy dies in second such case
For representational purposes
Logged-in for longer? Your eyes might be crying
Image used for representational purposes
Ant chutney that wowed Gordon Ramsay can fight coronavirus?
The 1848 political document 'Communist Manifesto' was co-authored by German revolutionaries Karl Marx and Friedrich Engels. (Photo | AFP)
Kolkata man orders Communist Manifesto, Amazon delivers Bhagavad Gita!

Comments(1)

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

  • l narasimhamurthy
    In a way it is understandable.Communism advocated in communist manifesto has been given a go bye even in it*s fatherland Soviet Rushya .communism is there in china only for name sake.On the otherhand Bagavad Geetha continues to inspire crores throughout the world to lead a life of clarity even after about 5000 years .The present day world requires Bagavad Geetha and not communist manifesto for orderly and peaceful living.
    18 hours ago reply
Videos
People stand by the banks of the Pangong Lake, near the India-China border in Ladakh (File Photo | AP)
After India-China standoff, 20 Army personnel killed in line of duty
A  total of 59,21,069 samples have been tested for COVID-19 so far with 1,54,935 samples being tested in the last 24 hours, the ministry said. (Photo | PTI)
Coronavirus: Did you know all this about this infection?
Gallery
Lionel Messi returned without a beard and with a goal and two assists as Barcelona resumed their La Liga title challenge on Saturday with a thumping 4-0 victory over Real Mallorca. (Photo | AFP)
Lionel Messi evidently better than Cristiano Ronaldo in return fixture. Best pictures of Barcelona superstar against Mallorca 
Juventus reached the Italian Cup final on Friday after a goalless draw with 10-man AC Milan in the semi-final, second leg in Turin on the day football returned to Italy after three months away. (Photo | Juventus Twitter)
Cristiano Ronaldo's best pics from Juventus vs AC Milan Coppa Italia semifinal
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp