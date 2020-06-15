Kolkata man orders Communist Manifesto, Amazon delivers Bhagavad Gita!

By Express News Service

KOLKATA: A man in Kolkata ordered the 'Communist Manifesto online five days ago received a copy of Bhagavad Gita instead on Sunday.

Sutirtha Das, a private firm employee and resident of Garia in south Kolkata, was in a rude shock after he returned home and opened the parcel delivered by Amazon. He had ordered for the 'Communist Manifesto' and found an abridged version of Bhagavad Gita.

Das said he had ordered a copy of 'Communist Manifesto' online on June 10 from the e-commerce giant, as it was offering a discount.

"A parcel was delivered to my residence by a representative of the company on June 13, while I was at office, Das wrote. After reaching home, I opened the package and was surprised. I found that the book was Bhagavad Gita and not the 'Communist Manifesto' that I ordered. The 120-page book seemed to be an abridged version of the Bhagavad Gita in English language," he stated.

The invoice for the booking mentioned 'Communist Manifesto'.

Das received a call from a lady around 11 pm on Saturday who asked him to cancel his order as it had the wrong book. Das could not cancel the order. When he returned home, he found the packet with invoice of 'Communist Manifesto'. He opened the parcel only to find a Penguin copy of the holy book.

Das wanted to order from Amazon the 1848 political document co-authored by German revolutionaries Karl Marx and Friedrich Engels based on the idea of a 'Communist society that aims to replace a profit-based economy with public ownership.

When contacted, CPI(M) MLA Sujan Chakrabarty said, "If it was a deliberate act, like some other countries, a section of people are tend to see the ghost of communism in India. People should know the 'Communist Manifesto' is not for communists only. If a person wants to study and know the society, it is important to read 'Communist Manifesto.’"